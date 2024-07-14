Board game popularity among autistic individuals

Board gaming is a growing industry popular among people with autistic traits. New research from the University of Plymouth supports this, showing that autistic people are overrepresented in board gaming. The studies found that modern board games like Dixit and Werewolf offer a structured social outlet, reducing the stress of social interactions and providing escapism.

The findings, published in the American Journal of Play and Autism and Developmental Disorders, may guide future well-being interventions for special populations.

The first study surveyed 1,600 board gamers worldwide, finding that 7% were diagnosed with autism compared to 1% of the general population, and 30% had high levels of autistic traits based on the Autism Spectrum Quotient (AQ).

The second study involved interviews with 13 autistic hobbyist board gamers, who found the games “comforting” and “stimulating” and a way to engage socially. The third study introduced 28 autistic individuals to board games, revealing that the games encouraged growth and social relationships.

The fourth and fifth studies involved two-year interventions with weekly board game sessions for autistic adolescents and adults, showing that gaming built community, independence, and skills.

