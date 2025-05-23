A new type of sensor to monitor substances over long stretches

Creating biosensors that continuously track molecules inside the body has been challenging due to biofouling, probe degradation, and signal drift.

Inspired by the gut’s natural defenses, Stanford researchers have developed a new synthetic biosensor that can reliably detect specific molecules in real-time.

The SENSBIT system, a new biosensor designed for continuous molecular tracking, remained fully functional inside live rat blood vessels for a week.

Tests confirmed its real-time ability to monitor drug concentration profiles, achieving maximum signal efficacy in both live rat models and human serum.

After a decade of work, researchers developed a molecular switch to continuously track small molecules in the body. However, the immune system attacks and degrades it.

To overcome this, they placed it in nanoporous electrodes, allowing them to measure drug levels inside a live rat’s tumor for the first time. Despite this success, the technology still didn’t last long enough inside the body.

The team created SENSBIT to solve this, inspired by the gut’s defenses. Its 3D nanoporous gold surface acts like microvilli, shielding sensitive components, while a gut-mucosa-like coating prevents degradation.

This bioinspired design keeps SENSBIT stable and functional for days, even inside flowing blood in living animals—a significant leap for continuous molecular monitoring.

SENSBIT proved remarkably stable, holding over 70% of its signal after a month in human serum and over 60% after a week in live rat blood vessels. Previous devices lasted only 11 hours, but SENSBIT endured for 7 days—a significant leap in real-time molecular monitoring.

Our bodies detect and respond to infections before symptoms appear. If we could track the molecular signals guiding this defense, early disease detection could become a game-changer in medicine.

SENSBIT stands out among molecular monitoring technologies, lasting far longer than previous devices and delivering consistent, real-time data. Its stability and effectiveness could pave the way for earlier disease detection and precision medicine breakthroughs, making it a game-changer in medical diagnostics.

Journal Reference:

Chen, Y., Fu, K.X., Cotton, R. et al. A biochemical sensor with continuous extended stability in vivo. Nat. Biomed. Eng (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41551-025-01389-6