ScienceWildlife

Emus, Rheas, and Ostriches show technical innovation in problem-solving

Large birds are capable of technical innovation and can solve a physical task to gain access to food.

By Amit Malewar
1 min read
Updated
Much research has shown that crows and parrots are effective problem-solvers. Recently, scientists have also studied other birds, such as gulls and birds of prey, but all these birds belong to the same group, Neognathae.

The problem? Studying the same species repeatedly creates an “echo chamber” of knowledge, making it seem like other species are less intelligent when they haven’t been studied as much.

Researchers at the University of Bristol have provided the first evidence of technical innovation in palaeognath birds, including emus, rheas, and ostriches.

Working with three species at a local zoo, they tested the problem-solving abilities of nine birds using a rotating wheel that had to be moved to align with a hole for a food reward. Each species was given the test in ten sessions.

This is the first time scientists have shown that palaeognath birds can solve tricky problems.

Emus, previously called the “world’s dumbest bird,” created a new technique to access food, moving the hole in the most efficient direction 90% of the time. A male rhea used this technique and created a second one, rotating the bolt in the middle of the wheel until the task fell apart.

Dr. Fay Clark, lead author from Bristol’s School of Psychological Science, explained, “We classify palaeognath innovation as low-level or simplistic—not as complex as the innovation we see in crows and parrots. However, it is still a very important finding.”

“There were no reports of technical innovation in palaeognaths before our study, and they were considered ‘dumb’ birds. Our research suggests that is not true and that technical innovation may have evolved far earlier in birds than previously thought. Palaeognath birds are a compelling group for further cognitive research.”

Journal Reference

  1. Clark, F.E., Burdass, J., Kavanagh, A. et al. Palaeognath birds innovate to solve a novel foraging problem. Scientific Reports 15, 4512 (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-88217-8

