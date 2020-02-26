SUBSCRIBE

New algorithm could help self-driving cars avoid collisions, traffic jams

The first decentralized algorithm with a collision-free, deadlock-free guarantee.

By Amit Malewar
Transportation
Swarming robots avoid collisions, traffic jams.
Swarming robots avoid collisions, traffic jams. Credit: Northwestern University

As the use of driverless cars is getting closer and closer to become an everyday reality, the need for a way to drive them safely and prevent traffic jams and accidents is imperative.

To solve this problem, the researchers at Northwestern University (NU) have devised a new algorithm with a collision-free, deadlock-free guarantee. The team demonstrated the control algorithm on the swarm of 1,024 tiny robots and on 100 real robots in the laboratory. The robots in this experiment were able to safely and efficiently coordinate and move to form a pre-determined shape in less than a minute.

One of the benefits of using tiny robots instead of large robots is that they do not require centralized control, which can quickly become a central point of failure.

If the system is centralized and a robot stops working, then the entire system fails,” said Northwestern’s Michael Rubenstein, who led the study. “In a decentralized system, there is no leader telling all the other robots what to do. Each robot makes its own decisions. If one robot fails in a swarm, the swarm can still accomplish the task.

The team’s algorithm examines the ground beneath the robots as a grid to prevent accidents. Each robot is equipped with GPS-like technology, which helps them be aware of where it sits on the grid at any given time. Other sensors allow the robot to communicate with nearby robots before it makes a decision to move and to identify vacant or occupied spaces in the grid.

Each robot can only sense three or four of its closest neighbors,” Rubenstein explained. “They can’t see across the whole swarm, which makes it easier to scale the system. The robots interact locally to make decisions without global information.

Researchers believe the algorithm can be used in cars to prevent accidents and traffic jams. “If you have many autonomous vehicles on the road, you don’t want them to collide with one another or get stuck in a deadlock,” Rubenstein said. “By understanding how to control our swarm robots to form shapes, we can understand how to control fleets of autonomous vehicles as they interact with each other.”

It can also be used in automated warehouses with hundreds of robots doing tasks. The research was published in the IEEE Journal of Transactions on Robotics.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSA scalable system to protect sensitive metadata
UP NEXTAugmentation strategies for adolescent anxiety show promising results

EXPLORE MORE

Transportation

Airbus MAVERIC demonstrator with a blended wing body design

Amit Malewar -
Details of the future plane, which seeks to reduce fuel consumption and improve the cabin for passengers.
Read more
Transportation

Damon Hypersport, smartest electric superbike with an advanced warning system

Amit Malewar -
The world’s smartest, safest, and most powerful electric motorcycle at CES 2020.
Read more
Transportation

Bell’s changed Nexus air taxi has four electric tilting ducted fans

Amit Malewar -
Bell wants to offer the aircraft both with a pure electric drive and with a hybrid-electric drive.
Read more
Transportation

Hyundai and Uber team up to develop electric Air Taxi service

Amit Malewar -
Both parties are collaborating on infrastructure concepts to support take-off and landing for this new class of vehicles.
Read more
Transportation

WaveFlyer, an electric hydrofoil jet ski for a smooth and eco-friendly ride

Amit Malewar -
Electro. Aero, a Perth-based start-up company, developed the world's first electric hydrofoil personal watercraft, called "WaveFlyer." It was made in collaboration with the University...
Read more
Transportation

Bird’s new electric scooter Bird Two will have 50% larger battery

Amit Malewar -
It's been just around three months since Bird, a California-based dockless electric scooter sharing company, announced its first electric scooter named Bird One. And...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist