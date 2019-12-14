SUBSCRIBE

Scientists created a large synthetic nanopore made from DNA

Scientists used DNA origami to create a synthetic 9 nm wide DNA nanopore, controlled by programmable, lipidated flaps and equipped with a size-selective gating system for the translocation of macromolecules.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Invention
The construction of a synthetic DNA nanopore capable of selectively translocating protein-size macromolecules across lipid bilayers. Credit: Rasmus Peter Thomsen, Aarhus University
The construction of a synthetic DNA nanopore capable of selectively translocating protein-size macromolecules across lipid bilayers. Credit: Rasmus Peter Thomsen, Aarhus University

Nanopore sequencing is a one of a kind, adaptable innovation that empowers immediate, real-time analysis of long DNA or RNA fragments. It works by checking changes to electrical current as nucleic acids are gone through a protein nanopore. The following sign is decoded to give the particular DNA or RNA sequence.

Scientists have been continually trying to extend this principle and build larger pores to accommodate proteins for sensing purposes. Still, a significant challenge has been the limited understanding of artificial protein design. As an alternative, the DNA origami technique was invented.

DNA Origami is one of the most recent techniques of utilizing DNA as building blocks for the synthesis of nanoparticles.

Now, scientists from Aarhus University have reported the creation of a large synthetic nanopore made from DNA. This new synthetic nanopore can translocate large protein-sized macromolecules between compartments separated by a lipid bilayer.

It involves a functional gating system that enables biosensing of very few molecules in solution. Moreover, a controllable plug in the pore made it possible to size-selectively control the flow of protein-size molecules and demonstrate label-free, real-time, bio-sensing of a trigger molecule.

In addition to that, the pore is composed of a set of controllable flaps that allows targeted insertion into membranes displaying particular signal molecules.

According to scientists, this synthetic nanopore will enable the insertion of the sensor specifically into diseased cells and may allow diagnosis at the single-cell level.

REFERENCEAarhus University
JOURNALDOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-13284-1

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSIs it possible to change your personality?
UP NEXTScientists finally calculated the mass of our milky way

EXPLORE MORE

Invention

This new clock predicts accurate maximum age estimates for vertebrates

Pranjal Mehar -
A predictive lifespan clock based on CpG density in a selected set of promoters.
Read more
Invention

A digital approach to proteins and cancer

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A standalone and user-friendly NMR lineshape software containing six GUIs for simulating and fitting NMR lineshape with two-, three-, and four-state binding models.
Read more
Invention

Converting graphene into diamond film

Amit Malewar -
Synthesis of the thinnest possible diamond-like material starting from bilayer graphene and without high pressure.
Read more
Invention

New paper-based sensor to detect potent nerve toxins

Amit Malewar -
Sensor combined with smartphone application can detect the presence and amount of two pesticides thought to be used in chemical warfare.
Read more
Invention

A new lens-free ultra-miniaturized endoscope

Ashwini Sakharkar -
New ultra-miniaturized scope less invasive, produces higher quality images.
Read more
Invention

Gaining insight into the energy balance of earthquakes

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Scientists have modeled the onset of slip between two bodies in frictional contact.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist