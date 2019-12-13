SUBSCRIBE

This new clock predicts accurate maximum age estimates for vertebrates

A predictive lifespan clock based on CpG density in a selected set of promoters.

By Pranjal Mehar
Invention
This new clock predicts accurate maximum age estimates for vertebrates
Image: Shutterstock

Biological aging is observed in almost all animal species. Aging involves the decline of diverse biological functions, and the dynamics of this process limit a species’ maximum lifespan.

Associated with epigenetic changes involving DNA methylation, an analysis of mammals showed that the density of CpG sites in gene promoters, which are targets for DNA methylation, is correlated with lifespan.

Scientists, in a new study, used 252 whole genomes and databases of animal age and promotor sequences and showed a pattern across vertebrates. They also derived a predictive lifespan clock which provides accurate maximum age estimates for vertebrates, a key variable in the study of both living and extinct animals.

The clock is developed based on CpG density in a selected set of promoters. It predicts maximum lifespan invertebrates from the density of CpG sites within only 42 selected promoters.

Scientists noted, “The lifespan clock estimated a 38-year lifespan for humans, in line with the accepted maximum life expectancy of 40 years for pre-modern man but less than half that of his contemporary today.”

During experiments, the clock was tested to look at two of man’s immediate predecessors—Denisovans and Neanderthals.

Scientists noted, “We estimated that Denisovans and Neanderthals both had a lifespan of 37.8 years. This suggests that these extinct Hominidae species had similar lifespans to their early humans… counterparts.”

Although the clock can not be used to determine the lifespan of any individual human, and the purpose of this study was to determine an essential parameter of ecological significance which may assist in wildlife management.

The paper is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

JOURNALDOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-54447-w

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSHow blue whales became the biggest animals to ever live?
UP NEXTPro-inflammatory protein, IL-36y plays a vital role in bacterial vaginosis

EXPLORE MORE

Invention

A digital approach to proteins and cancer

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A standalone and user-friendly NMR lineshape software containing six GUIs for simulating and fitting NMR lineshape with two-, three-, and four-state binding models.
Read more
Invention

Converting graphene into diamond film

Amit Malewar -
Synthesis of the thinnest possible diamond-like material starting from bilayer graphene and without high pressure.
Read more
Invention

New paper-based sensor to detect potent nerve toxins

Amit Malewar -
Sensor combined with smartphone application can detect the presence and amount of two pesticides thought to be used in chemical warfare.
Read more
Invention

A new lens-free ultra-miniaturized endoscope

Ashwini Sakharkar -
New ultra-miniaturized scope less invasive, produces higher quality images.
Read more
Invention

Gaining insight into the energy balance of earthquakes

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Scientists have modeled the onset of slip between two bodies in frictional contact.
Read more
Invention

Bio-inspired hydrogel can rapidly switch to rigid plastic

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A new material that stiffens 1,800-fold when exposed to heat could protect motorcyclists and racecar drivers during accidents.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist