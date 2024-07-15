The transformation of domestic rabbits into wild creatures

Rabbits are well-known troublemakers for gardeners, but their impact on ecosystems can be much more significant than people realize. For instance, introducing just 24 European rabbits in Australia in 1859 led to a massive population explosion.

This event caused one of the worst environmental disasters ever recorded, causing millions of dollars in crop damage annually. Surprisingly, rabbits had been introduced to Australia before without such disastrous consequences.

Recent genetic studies reveal that rabbits introduced by Thomas Austin in 1859 already had a genetic mix from feral and domestic ancestors, giving them the traits needed to survive and thrive in the wild. This discovery helps explain why these rabbits quickly adapted and spread across Australia, becoming a formidable ecological problem.

Returning domesticated species to the wild after centuries of domestication is complex. Domestic rabbits, bred for docility and attractive coat colors, face challenges in the wild where these traits can hinder survival by making them more visible to predators.

Dr. Leif Andersson explains that during rewilding, natural selection removes these domestic traits, restoring behaviors like wild instincts that aid in evading predators. This process depends on whether rabbits already possess foundational wild genes in their DNA.

Understanding this process is crucial for preventing the unintended release of domestic animals into the wild, which can lead to ecological disruptions, as seen with rabbits and potentially other species like pigs and cats.

