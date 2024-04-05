NASA’s James Webb Telescope Probes Starburst Galaxy Messier 82

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has trained its infrared capabilities on the compact but starburst galaxy Messier 82 (M82), located 12 million light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major. The telescope’s international team of astronomers used the NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) instrument to get a closer look at the physical conditions fostering new star formation.
The team’s lead author, Alberto Bolatto, noted that while the Spitzer and Hubble space telescopes had already observed M82, Webb’s size and resolution allowed them to view the star-forming galaxy in greater detail.
The NIRCam captured unprecedented levels of detail, revealing that the galaxy is sprouting new stars ten times faster than the Milky Way. The images depicted small specks in green, denoting concentrated iron areas, mostly supernova remnants.
Small patches appearing in red signify molecular hydrogen regions being lit up by radiation from a nearby young star. Additionally, the telescope’s view of the galaxy’s PAH (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon) emission highlights the wind’s refined structure, which was previously unknown.
The team’s second author, Rebecca Levy, noted the power of Webb, which allowed them to distinguish between tiny point sources, enabling them to acquire an accurate count of all the star clusters in the galaxy. These NIRCam images of the starburst’s core were obtained using a mode that prevented the very bright source from overwhelming the detector.
The team’s focus was understanding how the galactic wind, caused by the rapid rate of star formation and subsequent supernovae, launches and influences its surrounding environment. Webb’s NIRCam instrument was ideally suited to tracing the structure of the galactic wind via emission from sooty chemical molecules known as PAHs.
The telescope’s observations of M82 spur further questions about star formation, some of which the team hopes to answer with additional data gathered with Webb.
The team will soon have spectroscopic observations of M82 from Webb ready for analysis, providing a sense of how long each phase of star formation lasts in a starburst galaxy environment. On a broader scale, insights gleaned from the research may further our understanding of galactic evolution.
Journal Reference
Bolatto, A. D., Levy, R. C., Tarantino, E., Boyer, M. L., Fisher, D. B., Leroy, A. K., Cronin, S. A., Klessen, R. S., Smith, J. D., Berg, D. A., Boeker, T., Boogaard, L. A., Ostriker, E. C., Thompson, T. A., Ott, J., Lenkic, L., Lopez, L. A., Dale, D. A., Veilleux, S., . . . Martini, P. (2024). JWST Observations of Starbursts: Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon Emission at the Base of the M 82 Galactic Wind. ArXiv. DOI: 10.48550/arXiv.2401.16648