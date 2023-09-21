CityU’s cutting-edge photo-oxidation therapy for cancer

City University’s (CityU) researchers have made a groundbreaking advancement in cancer treatment. They have developed a novel therapy called “photo-oxidation therapy,” which has the potential to revolutionize anticancer treatments. This therapy utilizes near-infrared light to activate platinum(IV) complexes, enabling the targeted destruction of biomolecules involved in cancer.

Professor Zhu said, “Intriguingly, we found that the ‘death mode’ of cancer cells induced by the Pt(IV) photo-oxidants differs from that of other anticancer agents. A unique mode of cancer cell destruction was initiated through the dual-action effect of strong intracellular oxidative stress and reduced intracellular pH value.”

The CityU team developed a new class of near-infrared-activated platinum(IV) photo-oxidants that can effectively eliminate cancer cells in an oxygen-independent manner. The photo-oxidants trigger nonclassical necrosis, which can overcome the resistance of cancer cells to conventional photodynamic therapies and chemotherapies, and activate the immune system. The research highlights the importance of the photo-oxidation capability of metal-based anticancer agents and provides a new direction for the development of next-generation anti-cancer drugs.

