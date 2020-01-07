SUBSCRIBE

Bosch’s Virtual Visor automatically blocks the sun’s rays

By Amit Malewar
Technology
Virtual Visor: an AI-based digital vehicle sun visor.
Virtual Visor: an AI-based digital vehicle sun visor. Credit: Bosch

Due to sunlight, many drivers lose focus for a short time, and consequences can be tragic. The traditional sun visor is not equipped to adequately address this safety problem. In the best case, it partially blocks the sun, but along with it, part of the vision is also hindered.

The German company Bosch presents at CES Las Vegas, a transparent LCD screen that uses artificial intelligence to protect drivers from the sun’s rays. It is a technology that blocks the sun just when it hits the front. Wonderful, right?

Bosch Virtual Visor is a transparent LCD screen that mounts in place of the panel you are currently using to keep the sun away from the wheel. The screen uses a monitoring camera to trace the shadow on the faces of the passengers seated in the front.

This creates a shadow, which resembles a mask.
This creates a shadow, which resembles a mask.

Artificial intelligence recognizes details of the face, such as the nose, ears, and mouth, and uses this data to dye the parts through which it detects the sun‘s emergence. Finally, this creates a shadow, which resembles a mask that allows the driver and his companion to travel without any discomfort. The rest remains transparent. The most important thing, by the way, is that whoever is behind the wheel does not lose sight of the road.

While this invention may seem relatively minor compared to other major advances, Bosch – who knows about this – predicts that his latest product will have a strong impact on safety, especially at sunrise and sunset. Its investigations establish that the sun in the driver causes almost twice as many accidents as any other weather-related condition.

Currently, the Virtual Visor is in the testing phase, but Bosch says it has advanced conversations with its manufacturing partners so that it becomes a serial element and appears in day-to-day vehicles. This is what we might well call the technology at the service of people.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSScientists decoded the genome of Indian cobra
UP NEXTSamsung Ballie, a rolling robot helps with household chores

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Computer made from DNA can calculate the square root of 900

Amit Malewar -
A high‐capacity DNA biocomputing system.
Read more
Technology

Advancing performance benchmark for quantum computers

Amit Malewar -
A first step towards a comprehensive suite of benchmarks.
Read more
Technology

A new approach to construct non-Hermitian topological invariants in real space

Pranjal Mehar -
Understanding the non-Hermitian topology.
Read more
Technology

Scientists found four potential liver cancer-killing compounds

Pranjal Mehar -
The compounds which target the cancer gene SALL4, could be used in the development of more effective and personalised cancer treatments.
Read more
Technology

Spintronic RAMs: a new material combination that sets the stage for MRAM

Amit Malewar -
A deeper look into a powerful spin phenomenon.
Read more
Technology

Next-generation display technology

Amit Malewar -
UChicago scientists create a ‘crystal within a crystal’ for new electronic devices.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist