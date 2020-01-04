We wish you a joyful festive season with all good wishes for the new year 2020.

Read BEST of 2019
SUBSCRIBE

Computer made from DNA can calculate the square root of 900

A high‐capacity DNA biocomputing system.

By Amit Malewar
Technology
Computer made from DNA can calculate the square root of 900
Image: Deposit Photos

To date, DNA‐based circuits involving tens of logic gates capable of implementing essential and complex logic functions have been demonstrated experimentally. However, most of these circuits are still incapable of realizing complex mathematical operations, such as square root logic operations, which can only be carried out with 4-bit binary numbers.

Chunlei Guo, at the University of Rochester in New York state along with his colleagues, has developed a computer using 32 strands of DNA to store and process information. He has demonstrated this DNA computer through the development of a 10-bit square root logic circuit. Amazingly, this high‐capacity DNA biocomputing system can calculate the square root of numbers up to 900.

This DNA computer uses the Hybridisation process. Hybridization is a process of mathematically combining two or more atomic orbitals from the same atom to form an entirely new orbital different from its components and hence is called a hybrid orbital. In this DNA computer, the process arises when two strands of DNA attach to form double-stranded DNA.

Scientists started with encoding a number onto the DNA using a combination of ten building blocks. Each combination represents a different number up to 900 and is attached to a fluorescence marker.

Scientists then controlled hybridization in such a way that it changes the general fluorescent signal with the goal that it correlates with the square root of the original number. The number would then be able to be derived from the color.

Guo said, “DNA computing holds great promise for solving problems that are too difficult or even impossible to handle by current silicon-based computers.”

“This study provides a universal approach for applications in biotechnology and bioengineering.”

Guo has presented his paper in the journal Small.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSWhy some creams and cosmetics may cause skin rashes?

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Advancing performance benchmark for quantum computers

Amit Malewar -
A first step towards a comprehensive suite of benchmarks.
Read more
Technology

A new approach to construct non-Hermitian topological invariants in real space

Pranjal Mehar -
Understanding the non-Hermitian topology.
Read more
Technology

Scientists found four potential liver cancer-killing compounds

Pranjal Mehar -
The compounds which target the cancer gene SALL4, could be used in the development of more effective and personalised cancer treatments.
Read more
Technology

Spintronic RAMs: a new material combination that sets the stage for MRAM

Amit Malewar -
A deeper look into a powerful spin phenomenon.
Read more
Technology

Next-generation display technology

Amit Malewar -
UChicago scientists create a ‘crystal within a crystal’ for new electronic devices.
Read more
Technology

This technology can effectively capture CO2 from trucks and buses

Amit Malewar -
Capturing CO2 directly in the trucks’ exhaust system.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist