Reduced stress is linked to changes in the profile of plasma metabolites

The lipids in question play a role in molecular-level mechanisms that interlink psychological and metabolic health.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Image: Unsplash

Psychological stress is known to be related to obesity, low rate aggravation, and metabolic disorders. However, the underlying systems remain poorly comprehended. In the recently distributed examination, the scientists utilized metabolite profiling to contemplate whether improved mental prosperity is related to quantifiable changes in metabolism. 

The study found that reduced stress is linked to changes in the profile of plasma metabolites. It also highlighted the associations of psychological well-being with metabolism and the risk of disease.

The study involved obese individuals with perceived psychological stress symptoms. They were categorized into two groups: one group to undergo a mental lifestyle intervention (60 individuals) and a control group (64 individuals). Both groups managed to lose weight, but the intervention group, in particular, reported reduced stress and improved psychological well-being. 

Using metabolomics techniques, the researchers performed an extensive analysis of fasting metabolites in all study participants at the beginning of the study and again nine months later, after the intervention had ended. Surveys and heart rate variability measurements assessed stress and psychological well-being.

Scientists noted“Changes in the plasma levels of many phosphatidylcholines were associated with improved psychological well-being, and to some degree also with weight loss. Reduced stress and weight loss were associated with lower levels of certain lysophosphatidylcholines, and with higher levels of some plasmalogens. Obesity and the inflammatory marker interleukin-1 receptor antagonist, on the other hand, were inversely associated with these levels. The researchers also discovered previously unknown lipids that correlated with stress levels.”

The study is published in the Scientific Approval.

