Caregiver stress: Cell damage linked to poor health

The study “Mitochondrial health, physical functioning, and daily affect: Bioenergetic mechanisms of dementia caregiver well-being,” published in Psychosomatic Medicine, is one of the first to examine how cellular health affects the well-being of spousal dementia caregivers under daily stress.

Chris Fagundes from Rice University highlights that chronic stress impacts both immune function and cellular health, showing a deeper link between mental and physical well-being.

Researchers studied the link between mitochondria, the cell’s power engines, and mental and physical health. Mitochondrial energy is crucial for daily activities like walking and shopping. They measure cellular health by how much energy remains after these tasks.

Chris Fagundes compared it to a car’s fuel efficiency: more leftover energy means better cell health. Aging and stress reduce cellular energy, but some people’s cells are more resilient.

Researchers found that caregivers with less leftover cellular energy struggled with physical activities like walking and carrying groceries and experienced fewer positive emotions such as excitement and inspiration.

Less cellular energy was linked to higher inflammation and greater risk of mental and physical health issues, including dementia or Alzheimer’s. The researchers hope these findings will lead to new treatments targeting cellular health to help caregivers.

In conclusion, stress-related cell damage is linked to negative mental and physical health effects in caregivers. Addressing cellular health could improve caregivers’ well-being and reduce the impact of chronic stress.

Journal reference: