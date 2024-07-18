SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Health

Caregiver stress: Cell damage linked to poor health

Physical and emotional health in dementia caregivers: The role of mitochondrial function.

By Dr. Prajakta Banik

Share

Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
An old Indian woman sitting on the living room against on a pills in head pain

The study “Mitochondrial health, physical functioning, and daily affect: Bioenergetic mechanisms of dementia caregiver well-being,” published in Psychosomatic Medicine, is one of the first to examine how cellular health affects the well-being of spousal dementia caregivers under daily stress.

Chris Fagundes from Rice University highlights that chronic stress impacts both immune function and cellular health, showing a deeper link between mental and physical well-being.

Researchers studied the link between mitochondria, the cell’s power engines, and mental and physical health. Mitochondrial energy is crucial for daily activities like walking and shopping. They measure cellular health by how much energy remains after these tasks.

Chris Fagundes compared it to a car’s fuel efficiency: more leftover energy means better cell health. Aging and stress reduce cellular energy, but some people’s cells are more resilient.

Researchers found that caregivers with less leftover cellular energy struggled with physical activities like walking and carrying groceries and experienced fewer positive emotions such as excitement and inspiration.

Less cellular energy was linked to higher inflammation and greater risk of mental and physical health issues, including dementia or Alzheimer’s. The researchers hope these findings will lead to new treatments targeting cellular health to help caregivers.

In conclusion, stress-related cell damage is linked to negative mental and physical health effects in caregivers. Addressing cellular health could improve caregivers’ well-being and reduce the impact of chronic stress.

Journal reference:

  1. Wu-Chung, E. Lydia MA; Medina et al., Mitochondrial Health, Physical Functioning, and Daily Affect: Bioenergetic Mechanisms of Dementia Caregiver Well-Being. Journal of Behavioral Medicine. DOI: 10.1097/PSY.0000000000001312.
Previous article
Unlocking the business value of mental health training for line managers
Next article
New method targets aggressive brain tumor
Journal
Journal of Behavioral Medicine
University
Rice University

Trending

Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2024 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist™