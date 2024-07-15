Ancient large kangaroos primarily walked on all fours

A study by scientists at the University of Bristol found that the ‘giant wallaby,’ an extinct kangaroo from the Pleistocene era, was a poor hopper: this species and other giant kangaroos known as Protemnodon were previously thought to hop despite their size.

However, the latest issue of the Journal of Mammalian Evolution presents new findings that these kangaroos mainly moved on all fours, contrary to earlier speculation that they were more quadrupedal than modern ones.

“This new study uses past research on the upper arm bones of various mammals to show that Protemnodon, an extinct kangaroo, relied more on its forelimbs than modern kangaroos. Earlier research indicated that Protemnodon’s ankle bones couldn’t handle the stress of hopping.

The team found that Protemnodon’s limb proportions, especially its short feet, differed from living kangaroos, supporting the idea that it primarily moved on all fours. This paper combines quantitative analysis of limb proportions with a qualitative look at other anatomical features to confirm Protemnodon’s locomotion.”

This study shows that giant Pleistocene kangaroos in Australia had diverse ways of moving, reflecting varied habitats. Professor Christine Janis previously showed that extinct urine kangaroos walked on two legs instead of hopping.

This diversity suggests that the Pleistocene was less arid than today. Janis noted that limb bone studies indicate the extinct “giant wallaby,” Protemnodon, was a poor hopper and likely moved on all fours, similar to how tree kangaroos move on the ground.

Journal reference: