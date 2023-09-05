HomeSciencePlants SciencePlants Unveiling how plants evolved over the past billion years New light on the evolution of phenotypic disparity in the plant kingdom. By Vidya Nagalwade September 5, 2023 3:21 PM IST 3 min read Follow us on Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail A diverse community of land plants, ranging from mosses to flowering species, grow together in boggy stream in the Cairngorms National Park, Scotland. Credit: Sandy Hetherington, The University of Edinburgh, UK EXPLORE MORE Scientists reconstructed ‘fossil monster’ that lived half a billion years ago The evolution of kangaroo locomotion Impact of ground-mounted solar photovoltaic sites on bat activity Satellite data show disparate nitrogen dioxide trends across California JOURNALNature Plants UNIVERSITYUniversity of Bristol TOPICSFlowerFossilsPlants TRENDING Neuroscience Group craft activities in occupational therapy work! Environment Most species are uncommon but not excessively, So Environment Blowing snow’s impact on Arctic climate change Neuroscience Study alerts physicians to look for Alzheimer’s treatment side effect What initiates chemical intolerance (CI)? A never-before-seen form of Oxygen observed for the first time Chandrayaan-3’s Prgyan rover goes into sleep mode New research could help advance clean energy storage technology Long-term cognitive advantages found in infant formula with milk addition