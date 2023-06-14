Natto: a new food for stress relief?

Eating natto, a traditional Japanese fermented soybean dish has gained attention in recent years for its potential to alleviate stress and promote overall well-being. With its unique texture and pungent odor, natto may not be everyone’s first choice. However, its numerous health benefits make it worth considering. Packed with essential nutrients and a potent probiotic called Bacillus subtilis, natto has been linked to improved gut health, reduced anxiety, and increased resilience to stress. This article explores the potential mechanisms behind natto’s stress-relieving properties. It provides insights into incorporating this superfood into a balanced diet for a calmer and more relaxed lifestyle.

Health is wealth, and recent research suggests that promoting a healthy and less stressed society can be achieved through accessible and affordable food choices. One such food that holds promise is Japanese natto, a fermented dish made from soybeans and Bacillus subtilis var. natto bacteria. Bacillus subtilis var. natto is naturally found in various environments, including soil, plants, animals, and the human digestive system. In Japan, natto predominantly utilizes the Miyagino strain for production.

A study by Professor Eriko Kage-Nakadai and her research team from Osaka Metropolitan University examined the impact of Bacillus subtilis var. natto consumption on the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans worms. The results revealed that worms fed with Bacillus subtilis var. natto had significantly longer lifespans than those fed a standard diet.

The researchers further discovered that the extended lifespan was associated with activating the p38 MAPK pathway and insulin/IGF-1-like signaling pathway, which are involved in innate immunity and longevity. Additionally, the study examined stress tolerance, a factor strongly linked to longevity, and found that Bacillus subtilis var. natto enhanced resistance to UV light and oxidative stress.

Professor Nakadai concluded, “For the first time, we were able to demonstrate the possibility of lifespan-extending effects of Caenorhabditis elegans through the ingestion of Bacillus subtilis var. natto. We hope that future experiments on mammals and epidemiological studies will help to realize a healthy and longer-living society if we can apply this research to humans.”

In conclusion, the research conducted by Professor Eriko Kage-Nakadai and her team provides valuable insights into the potential impacts of Bacillus subtilis var. natto consumption on the lifespan and stress resistance of Caenorhabditis elegans. The study demonstrated a significant lifespan extension in worms fed with Bacillus subtilis var. natto, with the p38 MAPK pathway and insulin/IGF-1-like signaling pathway implicated in this effect.

Furthermore, Bacillus subtilis var. natto enhanced stress resistance, particularly against UV light and oxidative stress. These findings contribute to our understanding of the potential health benefits of consuming Bacillus subtilis var. natto. They warrant further research to explore its implications for human health and longevity.

