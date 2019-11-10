SUBSCRIBE
Home Science Measuring gravity using floating atoms
Measuring gravity using floating atoms
Science

Measuring gravity using floating atoms

The new approach allows gravitational potentials to be measured by holding, rather than dropping, atoms.

Amit Malewar

Gravity is one of the four fundamental forces of nature, and quite literally holds the Universe together. But despite how crucial it is, there’s still a lot we don’t understand about how gravity works.

One of the main problems is that it’s incredibly hard to measure gravity in accurate detail.

Currently, scientists conduct gravity experiments by dropping things down shielded tubes and measure them as they whiz by instruments. Such a method offers a brief glimpse of gravitational interactions, yet they often fall prey to inadvertent stray magnetic fields.

In this new effort, scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, have invented a new way of measuring gravity by noting differences in atoms in a supposition state, suspended in the air by lasers.

The method involves releasing a cloud of cesium atoms into the air in a small chamber and then using flashing lights to split several of them into a superposition state. Once split, lasers were used to keep all the atoms in fixed positions, with one of each pair raised slightly higher than its mate.

Scientists then measured each atom’s wave-particle duality, which is impacted by gravity. Characterizing the difference in the duality between the paired atoms, scientists were able to come up with a measurement for gravity.

Scientists noted, “The technique would allow measurements to take place in longer periods since the atoms being measured would not be moving. Also, it could be used to measure gravitational attraction between two objects, such as the gravitational pull on an atom by a marble.”

“It could also allow for the construction of portable gravity measuring devices that could be used to measure Earth’s gravitational pull in different locations—a possible way to help identify mineral deposits. Taking things a step further, the new way to measure gravity might prove useful for scientists trying to understand the nature of dark matter and to test other physics ideas, such as the equivalence principle.”

The study is published in the journal Science.

JOURNALDOI: 10.1126/science.aay6428

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSThere is no gender difference in brain function or math ability, study
UP NEXTThis newly created metal refuses to sink

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Dark matter may have existed before the big bang, study

Amit Malewar -
Testing the origin of dark matter by observing the signatures dark matter leaves on the distribution of matter in the universe.
Read more
Science

When plant roots learned to follow gravity

Amit Malewar -
Scentists have identified crucial components and processes which only developed in seed plants around 350 million years ago to enable fast and efficient gravity-driven root growth.
Read more
Space

Milky Way’s central black hole puts theory of general relativity to the test

Amit Malewar -
Almost a century later, Albert Einstein published his iconic theory of General relativity. Now, scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles have tested...
Read more
Science

Physicists just made the most precise measurement ever of Gravity’s strength

Pranjal Mehar -
The Newtonian gravitational constant, G, is one of the most fundamental constants of nature, but we still do not have an accurate value for...
Read more
Space

Old star clusters could have been the birthplace of supermassive stars

Amit Malewar -
The Milky Way galaxy has more than 150 old globular clusters, each containing a huge number of stars densely packed together and held by...
Read more
Science

Scientists Finally Calculated The Speed of Gravity

Amit Malewar -
Recently, scientists made groundbreaking detections that allowed them that gravity does not act instantaneously as Newton thought, instead it propagates at the speed of light. Neil...
Read more

Must Read

Mercury Transit: Mercury will pass between the Earth and Sun this Monday

Space Amit Malewar -
This won't happen again until 2032.
Read more

Underground ‘Ground Fridge’ That Don’t Use Electricity

Technology Amit Malewar -
Floris Schoonderbeek, a designer from Dutch has created the spherical Ground Fridge. This underground, cellar-style fridge keeps food cool without using electricity. It uses...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist