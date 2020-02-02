SUBSCRIBE

Linking quantum entanglement to cold coffee

Just think about how your coffee reaches room temperature over time.

By Amit Malewar
Science
Linking quantum entanglement to cold coffee
Image: Shutterstock

According to theoretical physicists from Trinity College Dublin, there is a deep association between quantum entanglement and thermalization, the process of physical bodies reaching thermal equilibrium through mutual interaction.

The best example of thermalisation includes- the coffee mug and the coffee, cools down, and reaches to room temperature over time. Quantum entanglement, on the other hand, is a different story.

But, scientists, in a recent study, have shown both are inextricably linked to each other.

In Quantum entanglement, particles interact with each other at some point in time to become correlated in a way that is not possible classically. Measurements on one particle affect the outcomes of measurements of the other— even if they are light-years apart. Einstein called this effect ‘spooky action at a distance’.

Professor John Goold from Trinity said, “It turns out that entanglement is not just spooky but ubiquitous and in fact, what is even more amazing is that we live in an age where technology is starting to exploit this feature to perform feats which were thought to be impossible several years go. These quantum technologies are being developed rapidly in the private sector with companies such as Google and IBM leading the race.”

How quantum entanglement linked to cold coffee?

Professor Goold elaborates: “When you prepare a cup of coffee and leave it for a while, it will cool down until it reaches the temperature of its surroundings. This is thermalisation. In physics, we say that the process is irreversible—as we know, our once-warm coffee won’t cool down and then magically warm back up.”

“How irreversibility and thermal behavior emerges in physical systems is something which fascinates me as a scientist as it applies on scales as small as atoms, to cups of coffee, and even to the evolution of the universe itself. In physics, statistical mechanics is the theory that aims at understanding this process from a microscopic perspective. For quantum systems, the emergence of thermalisation is notoriously tricky and is a central focus of this current research.”

“In statistical mechanics, there are various ways, known as ensembles, in which you can describe how a system thermalizes, all of which are believed to be equivalent when you have a large system (roughly on scales of 10^23 atoms).”

“However, what we show in our work is that not only is entanglement present in the process, but its structure is very different depending on which way you choose to describe your system. So, it gives us a way to test foundational questions in statistical mechanics. The idea is general and can be applied to a range of systems as small as a few atoms and as large as blackholes.”

The study is published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSNew formula for calculating Hawking radiation at the event horizon of a black hole
UP NEXTRose fragrance improves learning during sleep

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Cooling a glass nanoparticle into the quantum regime

Amit Malewar -
A Quantum of Solid.
Read more
Science

Study finds first major discovery in hydroformylation in 50 years

Amit Malewar -
It has excellent activity and selectivity.
Read more
Science

New formula for calculating Hawking radiation at the event horizon of a black hole

Amit Malewar -
Testing the accuracy of different versions of the quantum gravity theory.
Read more
Science

Scientists extract biofertilizer from human hair

Jyoti Singh -
Every year, about 300,000 tons of human hair is treated as waste and is being discarded as such. Although human hair is...
Read more
Science

Warm water found beneath Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier

Amit Malewar -
An underwater robot visited the bottom of Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier.
Read more
Science

Tiny prosthetic enables jellyfish to swim faster and more efficiently

Ashwini Sakharkar -
The ultimate goal is to use these animals to explore and record information about the oceans.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist