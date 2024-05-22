Exploring the mysterious case of the Inflated Exoplanet

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery using data from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, shedding light on the mysterious case of the inflated exoplanet WASP-107 b. The findings, which were also supported by earlier observations from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, have revealed crucial insights into the composition and internal dynamics of this warm gas-giant exoplanet.
WASP-107 b, often referred to as a “warm Neptune,” has puzzled scientists due to its unusually large size in comparison to its relatively low mass. However, two independent research teams have now put forth a compelling explanation for the planet’s enigmatic characteristics.
The study, published in the journal Nature, unveils that WASP-107 b’s unexpectedly high temperature is attributed to tidal heating caused by its slightly non-circular orbit. This tidal heating effect, combined with the planet’s internal dynamics, has led to the inflation of the exoplanet, providing a plausible explanation without resorting to extreme theories of its formation.
Lead author Luis Welbanks from Arizona State University (ASU) expressed, “Based on its radius, mass, and age, we thought WASP-107 b had a very small, rocky core surrounded by a huge mass of hydrogen and helium. But it was hard to understand how such a small core could sweep up so much gas, and then stop short of growing fully into a Jupiter-mass planet.”
The research teams utilized Webb’s extraordinary capabilities to measure light passing through exoplanet atmospheres, enabling them to detect and measure the abundances of various molecules, including water vapor, methane, carbon dioxide, and more. Surprisingly, the observations revealed a significant lack of methane in WASP-107 b’s atmosphere, indicating a much hotter interior than previously estimated.
The findings have not only provided a new understanding of WASP-107 b but also offer insights into the puffiness of numerous low-density exoplanets, addressing a long-standing mystery in exoplanet science.
David Sing from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), who led a parallel study, highlighted the significance of WASP-107 b as a target for Webb’s observations, stating, “WASP-107 b is such an interesting target for Webb because it’s significantly cooler and more Neptune-like in mass than many of the other low-density planets, the hot Jupiters, we’ve been studying. As a result, we should be able to detect methane and other molecules that can give us information about its chemistry and internal dynamics that we can’t get from a hotter planet.”
By providing unprecedented insights into the internal dynamics and composition of exoplanets, the James Webb Space Telescope continues to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos, opening new frontiers in our understanding of distant worlds.
Journal Reference
