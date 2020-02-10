SUBSCRIBE

Excessive smartphone, social media use may be linked to mental distress

The study highlight factors that should be among the factors considered by clinicians and researchers who work in the field of youth mental health.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Excessive smartphone, social media use may be linked to mental distress

Smartphones are central to social and professional life in the networked age. Many studies have suggested that excessive use of smartphones and social media affect social and psychological well-being.

Adding weight to those studies, a new study, recently published in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), sheds light on the evidence that suggests an association between excessive smartphone and social media use and mental distress and suicidality among adolescents.

lead author Dr. Elia Abi-Jaoude, Staff Psychiatrist, SickKids, and Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario said“Physicians, teachers, and families need to work together with youth to decrease possible harmful effects of smartphones and social media on their relationships, sense of self, sleep, academic performance, and emotional well-being.”

In the study, scientists discussed various topics, including ‘the effects of social media on adolescents’ sense of self,’ ‘excessive smartphone use and its effect on mental health,’ ‘the impact of social media and smartphone usage on sleep,’ ‘the association between social media and suicidal thoughts,’ etc.

Scientists noted, “Such factors should be considered by clinicians and researchers who work in the field of youth mental health.”

“Given the importance of engaging youth in mitigating potential harms from social media, a prohibitionist approach would be counterproductive.”

“For adolescents today, who have not known a world without social media, digital interactions are the norm, and the potential benefits of online access to productive mental health information — including media literacy, creativity, self-expression, sense of belonging and civic engagement — as well as low barriers to resources such as crisis lines and Internet-based talking therapies cannot be discounted.”

The study also offers suggestions that can help teens manage smartphone and social media use:

  • Physicians can recommend teens reduce social media use rather than eradicate it. They should ask parents to be a part of the conversation.
  • Parents can discuss appropriate smartphone use with teenagers to determine together how to reduce risks and set boundaries.
  • Schools should negotiate developmentally appropriate smartphone use in the context of a relationship built on mutual trust and respect for autonomy.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSESA’s Solar Orbiter launched successfully

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Scientists find one more reason to love curd

Kollegala Sharma -
Curd, as we all know, is a fermented product from milk. We also know that many Indians love it for its distinct...
Read more
Health

This compound can reduce fat, fights obesity and diabetes, too

Pranjal Mehar -
Fat-fighting drug discovery.
Read more
Health

A tool to monitor influenza A virus mutations in real-time

Pranjal Mehar -
The gold-based tool could help virologists stop the replication of viruses.
Read more
Health

Way paved for a new treatment for Alzheimer like conditions

Sunderarajan Padmanabhan -
The immune system in the body has an important component called the `complement system’. This is involved in immune surveillance. It is...
Read more
Health

Way paved to diagnose oral cancer metastasis better

Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat -
A team of researchers headed by Dr. Partha Majumder of the Department of Biotechnology’s National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, West...
Read more
Health

A new treatment for stimulating the growth of new blood vessels

Pranjal Mehar -
Thanks to the funding of over £100,000 from national charity Heart Research UK.
Read more

MUST READ

Technology

3D Internet : The Future of the Internet

Amit Malewar -
Information Technology is the single, most rapidly changing and growing industry in the world. We have wearable technology and artificial intelligence. Many things that...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist