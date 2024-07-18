Frequent childhood moves increase the risk of adult depression

A new study from the University of Plymouth shows that people who move frequently before age 15 are over 40% more likely to be diagnosed with depression later in life. Published in JAMA Psychiatry, the research analyzed the residential history of nearly 1.1 million people born in Denmark between 1981 and 2001.

It found that at least 35,000 of these individuals were diagnosed with depression in adulthood. The study also confirmed that growing up in income-deprived neighborhoods increases the risk of adult depression by about 10%.

The study revealed for the first time that moving during childhood, whether within or between neighborhoods, is linked to higher rates of adult depression. Children who move once between ages 10 and 15 are 41% more likely to be diagnosed with depression, and moving twice or more raises the risk to 61%.

This effect is more substantial than growing up in a deprived neighborhood. Researchers suggest that a stable home environment during childhood may help protect against future mental health issues.

Frequent moves during childhood can significantly raise the risk of depression in adulthood. Ensuring a stable home environment may help protect children’s future mental health.

