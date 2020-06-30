SUBSCRIBE

An electrode to improve the stability of the Perovskite Solar Cell

Enhancing the performance of PSCs with ‘Graphene Armor’.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Invention
An electrode to improve the stability of the Perovskite Solar Cell

UNIST scientists have come up with a new electrode that could potentially improve the stability of the Perovskite Solar Cell. Scientists have developed a high-performance metal-based flexible transparent electrode with an interlayer of graphene.

Scientists used graphene with excellent impermeability, the metal-induced decomposition phenomenon, which has been identified as a chronic problem of metal-electrode-based perovskite solar cells, was suppressed to improve stability significantly.

Along with efficiency, the mechanical stability of the solar cell also increased.

Until now, metal oxide-based electrodes (ITO) were used, but they were hard and easily broken, making them difficult to apply to wearable devices. In particular, when this electrode is applied to a perovskite solar cell, there is a problem that the halogen element contained in the perovskite (photoactive layer) moves toward the metal oxide and the metal electrode and the photoactive layer are decomposed simultaneously.

Scientists solved this issue by adding a graphene layer. When graphene is inserted as an intermediate layer between the transparent metal electrode and the perovskite photoactive layer, electrons (charges), flow well but halogen elements cannot move. Also, graphene itself is open and flexible, so it is also suitable for use as an electrode for photoelectric devices.

Inserting metal-graphene hybrid flexible transparent electrode with an interlayer of graphene to perovskite solar cells increased photoelectric conversion efficiency to 16.4%. What’s more, it maintained over 97.5% of the initial efficiency even after 1,000 hours. After 5,000 bending tests, it showed excellent mechanical durability, such as maintaining 94% of the initial efficiency and thus is applied to next-generation wearable devices.

Professor Hyesung Park in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST said, “The new method of inserting graphene interlayer has significantly improved the efficiency and stability of the perovskite solar cells. We expected that this would greatly help in the development of various next-generation flexible photovoltaic devices based on perovskite, such as LEDs and smart sensors, as well as solar cells.”

The findings of this research have been published online in Nano Letters on May 13, 2020. The Basic Science Research Program has supported this work through the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) funded by the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT). It has also been supported by the 2019 Research Fund of KOREA East-West Power Co., LTD (EWP).

Journal Reference
  1. Gyujeong Jeong, Donghwan Koo, Jihyung Seo et al., “Suppressed Interdiffusion and Degradation in Flexible and Transparent Metal Electrode-Based Perovskite Solar Cells with a Graphene Interlayer,” Nano Lett., (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.0c00663

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

This new AI system lets users create user-friendly mobile apps

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Scientist at UNIST has developed deep learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) system that allows users to create applications and software for smartphones and...
Read more
Technology

Generating electricity from shadows

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A shadow is a dark (real image) area where an opaque object blocks light from a light source. Now, scientists have discovered...
Read more
Health

Study examined the relationship between the ambient temperature and quality of sleep

Pranjal Mehar -
Ambient temperatures—the temperature of the environment that surrounds you—can have a significant effect on how much and how well you sleep.
Read more
Technology

New highly-flexible and durable polyimide-integrated graphene electrodes

Ashwini Sakharkar -
UNIST scientists have demonstrated a graphene-based electrode through direct integration of thermally stable polyimide (PI) on graphene, where PI serves a bifunctional...
Read more
Technology

Decomposing water into oxygen and hydrogen using waste-yeast biomass

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Scientists at UNIST have developed a new low-cost catalyst synthesis method that can efficiently decompose water into oxygen and hydrogen using waste-yeast...
Read more
Nanotechnology

Cleaning surfaces on the nanoscale

Pranjal Mehar -
Avoiding and evacuating surface contamination is a critical task when taking care of specimens. This is particularly valid for two-dimensional materials, for...
Read more

TRENDING

Physicists calculated the upper limit for the possible quantization of time

Science Amit Malewar -
According to the general theory of relativity, time is a continuous quantity, one that can move slower or faster, depending on acceleration...
Read more

The mystery of Earth’s vanishing crust solved

Science Amit Malewar -
The Earth's crust is what we live on and is by far the thinnest layers of Earth. The thickness varies depending on...
Read more

NASA just released epic 10-year timelapse of Sun

Space Amit Malewar -
NASA has released a 10-year timelapse of the Sun that is prepared by using data from the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO).
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist