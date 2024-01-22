Easy, early diabetes prediction

A simple blood test, using just two values, can reliably detect diabetes early, thanks to mathematical modeling. This method is more efficient and cost-effective than complex tests. Published in the Journal of Diabetes on January 2, 2024.

Dietrich stresses, “Thirty percent of all people who have diabetes haven’t yet been diagnosed and, consequently, don’t receive any treatment,” points out Johannes Dietrich. This is partly because it takes work to detect the disease early. “Diabetes sets in gradually, and our diagnostic options are not sensitive enough to detect it; moreover, they aren’t specific enough, meaning that false positive results can also occur.”

Dr. Johannes Dietrich and colleagues developed SPINA Carb, a new method for early diabetes detection. They apply mathematical modeling to calculate a static disposition index (SPINA-DI) using a morning blood sample with insulin and glucose values.

In simulations, researchers from Ruhr University Bochum confirmed SPINA-DI’s validity in predicting insulin resistance compensation. A study involving USA, German, and Indian volunteers supported these findings. SPINA-DI correlated with metabolic indicators and outperformed other markers, offering a cost-effective, precise, and reliable method for diabetes diagnosis. The authors suggest it complements or replaces established procedures.

In conclusion, based on a morning blood sample’s insulin and glucose values, the SPINA-DI method proves to be a cost-effective, precise, and reliable tool for early diabetes prediction. Its accuracy and simplicity make it a promising alternative to more complex procedures, offering potential improvements in diabetes diagnosis.

Journal reference: