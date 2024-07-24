Prostate cancer blood test works equally well for all ethnicities

The Stockholm3 blood test, created by Karolinska Institutet researchers, is equally effective at detecting prostate cancer in all ethnic groups, as reported in The Journal of Clinical Oncology. This test performs much better than the current PSA standard.

Stockholm3 uses protein and genetic markers from a blood sample, analyzed through an algorithm, to assess prostate cancer risk. Studies with over 90,000 men show it reduces unnecessary MRIs and biopsies while identifying significant cancers in men with low or normal PSA levels.

Previous research focused primarily on the White Scandinavian population. A new study by Swedish-American researchers tested its effectiveness in an ethnically diverse group of over 2,000 men in the USA and Canada.

Participants included Asians (16%), African Americans (24%), Latin Americans (14%), and White Americans (46%), all referred for a prostate biopsy based on elevated PSA scores or other clinical findings.

The study found clinically relevant prostate cancer in 29% of the men, slightly more in African Americans and somewhat fewer in Asians. Stockholm3 could halve the number of unnecessary biopsies (673 vs. 1,226) while effectively detecting all relevant cases across different ethnic groups.

“The study shows that Stockholm3 works just as well in an ethnically diverse group as in a White Swedish population,” said lead author Hari T. Vigneswaran from Karolinska Institutet.

According to Hari T. Vigneswaran, the research answers critical questions and should lead to broader use of the Stockholm3 test. “Other countries are very interested in these results, which show Stockholm3 works for non-Swedish populations and minorities.”

