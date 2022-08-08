Discovery Alert: NASA has discovered a new Super Earth

Using Subaru Telescope, Nasa has recently discovered a super Earth exoplanet that orbits an M-type star. The planet named Ross 508 b has a mass four times that of Earth. Its estimated radius is 1.83 x Earth. As compared to our sun, the planet has mass= 0.18 x Our Sun and radius= 0.21 x Our Sun.

Located about 37 light years from us, the super-Earth orbits its star in 10.8 days. It is 0.05366 AU from its star.

NASA mentioned in the blog, “Its orbit takes it in, and out, of its star’s habitable zone. Such a planet may be able to retain water on its surface and will be an important target for future observations to study the possibility of life around low-mass stars like the M dwarf it orbits.”

The Ross 508b’s orbit is elliptical, meaning it isn’t always as close to the star. This is the first discovery by a new instrument on the Subaru Telescope and offers a chance to investigate the possibility of life on planets around nearby stars.