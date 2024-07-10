Webb finds a potentially habitable icy world close to Earth

A team with a University of Michigan astronomer has discovered a temperate exoplanet with the potential to be a super-Earth ice or water world. Led by Université de Montréal, their findings point to the habitable zone exoplanet, LHS 1140 b, as unlikely to be a mini-Neptune, eliminating the possibility of it being a small gas giant with a thick hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

Situated approximately 48 light-years away in the constellation Cetus, this planet is now considered one of the most promising habitable zone exoplanet candidates and could potentially have an atmosphere and even a liquid water ocean.

This result was established by combining data from the James Webb Space Telescope, along with previous data from Spitzer, Hubble, and TESS. This significant discovery has been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal Letters this week.

“This is the first time we have ever seen a hint of an atmosphere on a habitable zone rocky or ice-rich exoplanet. Detecting atmospheres on small, rocky world is a major goal from JWST, but these signals are much harder to see than for giant planet atmospheres,” said Ryan MacDonald, NASA Sagan Fellow in the U-M Department of Astronomy who was key in the analysis of LHS 1140 b’s atmosphere. “LHS 1140 b is one of the best small exoplanets in the habitable zone capable of supporting a thick atmosphere, and we might just have found evidence of air on this world.”

Astronomers have been fascinated by LHS 1140 b, an exoplanet circling a small red dwarf star that is about one-fifth the size of our sun. This exoplanet is notable because it is one of the nearest exoplanets to our solar system, situated within the habitable zone of its star, where conditions could support liquid water – the key ingredient for life as we know it on Earth.

One of the key inquiries regarding LHS 1140 b centered on whether it is a mini-Neptune type exoplanet or a super-Earth – a planet that is larger than Earth and is composed of rock or is rich in water.

“Of all currently known temperate exoplanets, LHS 1140 b could well be our best bet to one day indirectly confirm liquid water on the surface of an alien world beyond our solar system,” said Charles Cadieux, lead author of the science paper and doctoral student at Université de Montréal. “This would be a major milestone in the search for potentially habitable exoplanets.”

The team’s analysis strongly rules out the mini-Neptune scenario and suggests that exoplanet LHS 1140 b is a super-Earth with a nitrogen-rich atmosphere similar to Earth’s. However, further observations with JWST will be needed to confirm the presence of nitrogen gas.

Based on all available data, it is estimated that LHS 1140 b is less dense than expected for a rocky planet with an Earth-like composition, indicating that 10 to 20% of its mass could be water. This discovery suggests that LHS 1140 b is a promising candidate for a water world, potentially resembling a snowball or ice planet with a possible liquid ocean at the sub-stellar point due to the planet’s synchronous rotation.

The analysis by MacDonald indicates that LHS 1140 b may have a nitrogen-rich atmosphere, possibly similar to Earth’s atmosphere, which is 78% nitrogen. This finding suggests that the planet could have conditions conducive to supporting liquid water, making it a promising candidate for further habitability studies.

If LHS 1140 b has an Earth-like atmosphere, it could potentially be a snowball planet with an ocean about 4,000 kilometers in diameter, with a center temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

The presence of a favorable atmosphere and potential conditions for liquid water make LHS 1140 b an exceptional candidate for further study, offering a unique opportunity to explore a world that may support life.

“This is our first tantalizing glimpse of an atmosphere on a super-Earth in the habitable zone. Compared to other known habitable zone exoplanets, such as those in the TRAPPIST-1 system, the star LHS 1140 appears to be calmer and less active, making it significantly less challenging to disentangle LHS 1140 b’s atmosphere from stellar signals caused by starspots,” MacDonald said.

“Our initial reconnaissance of LHS 1140 b with JWST has revealed this to be perhaps the best habitable zone exoplanet currently known for atmospheric characterization. While we need more JWST observations to confirm the nitrogen-rich atmosphere and to search for other gases, this is a very promising start.”

Journal reference: