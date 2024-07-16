NASA’s Webb detects ‘morning’ and ‘evening’ on an exoplanet

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has uncovered the different atmospheric conditions on the ‘morning’ and ‘evening’ sides of a distant planet.

Powerful telescopes have been used to measure the atmospheres of exoplanets outside our Solar System for a while, but the planet’s atmosphere was always considered uniform.

A new analysis published in Nature delves into a planet with an exceptional atmosphere, unveiling an exoplanet has differences between its eternal morning and eternal evening atmosphere. The study, led by the Space Telescope Science Institute and partially analyzed by a researcher from Imperial College London, reveals that the morning side of the planet is cloudier than the evening side.

The planet known as WASP-39b is larger in size than Jupiter but has a mass similar to that of Saturn. It orbits a star located approximately 700 light-years away from Earth. WASP-39b is positioned very close to its star, resulting in extremely high surface temperatures exceeding 1000°C. This proximity also causes the planet to complete one full rotation in the same amount of time it takes to complete one orbit.

Due to this close proximity, WASP-39b is in a state of ‘tidal locking,’ where one side of the planet consistently faces its star, similar to the way the same side of the Moon is always visible from Earth. As a result, the planet has a permanent ‘day’ side and a permanent ‘night’ side but also features ‘morning’ and ‘evening’ sides between the two.

This transmission spectrum, captured using Webb’s NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) PRISM bright object-time series mode, shows the amounts of different wavelengths (colors) of near-infrared starlight blocked by the atmosphere of hot gas giant exoplanet WASP-39 b. The spectrum shows clear evidence for water and carbon dioxide, and a variation in temperature between the morning and evening on the exoplanet. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, R. Crawford (STScI)

Dr James Kirk, from the Department of Physics at Imperial College London, said: “There is no planet like this in our Solar System, but most of the planets we observe orbiting distant stars are closer, with short orbits, like WASP-39b. Now, we have been able to test our theories about these planets and, for the first time, directly measure an exoplanet’s morning and evening side over a wide wavelength range.”

“This analysis is also particularly interesting because you’re getting 3D information on the planet that you weren’t getting before,” said Néstor Espinoza, an exoplanet researcher at the Space Telescope Science Institute and lead author of the study. “Because we can tell that the evening edge is hotter, that means it’s a little puffier. So, theoretically, there is a small swell at the terminator approaching the nightside of the planet.”

By observing the light passing through a planet’s atmosphere as it transits in front of its star, scientists can gain insight into the composition of exoplanet atmospheres. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is equipped with instruments capable of detecting changes in the star’s light caused by filtering through the planet’s atmosphere, which reveal the presence of different molecules.

The underlying assumption of this approach is that the planet’s atmosphere exhibits uniform characteristics across its entire surface.

WASP-39b experiences a significant temperature difference between its day side, which always faces the star and is much hotter, and its night side. Researchers believe that this temperature contrast leads to the formation of a strong equatorial wind, causing a uni-directional wind flow. Consequently, this phenomenon gives rise to the planet’s ‘morning’ side, where the cooler night wind moves toward the day side, and the ‘evening’ side, where the hot day wind travels toward the night side.

A light curve from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) shows the change in brightness from the star system over time as the planet transited the star. This observation was made using NIRSpec’s bright object time-series mode, which uses a grating to spread out light from a single bright object (like the host star of WASP-39 b) and measure the brightness of each wavelength of light at set intervals of time. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, R. Crawford (STScI)

The data indicate that the evening side reaches a scorching 800°C, while the morning side is relatively cooler at 600°C.

Since cloud formation is temperature-dependent, the research team expected the planet’s morning and evening sides to exhibit varying degrees of cloud coverage. The JWST data was analyzed using various methods to confirm that the morning was indeed cloudier than the evening, which was in line with the initial predictions.

One of the analysis techniques, developed by Dr. Kirk, focused solely on the light received when the planet crossed the star’s surface during sunrise and sunset. This was because only the edges of the planet came into contact with the star’s surface at these times, causing the star’s light to be filtered through the morning and evening sides of the atmosphere, respectively.

Dr. Kirk’s analysis results aligned closely with analyses conducted by other team members, including researchers from the United States and Europe.

The team is now looking to broaden their analysis by incorporating data from additional instruments on board JWST. JWST is equipped with instruments capable of analyzing light across various wavelengths – from visible light to infrared – offering the potential to unveil more insights into the atmospheric variations on WASP-39b.

“Now we’ve demonstrated the feasibility of this method with JWST, and the precision of JWST is so immense, it really opens up a new avenue into understanding and measuring atmospheric circulation for exoplanets that we were previously largely insensitive to,” Dr Kirk said.

