WIYN 3.5-meter telescope discovers extreme orbit of a rare exoplanet

Astronomers using the WIYN 3.5-meter telescope at the U.S. National Science Foundation Kitt Peak National Observatory have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the orbit of an exoplanet that is in the process of transforming into a hot Jupiter. This exoplanet stands out for its highly stretched-out orbit and unique backward movement around its star, shedding light on the intriguing evolution of hot Jupiters.

As of now, more than 5600 exoplanets have been confirmed within over 4000 star systems. Among them, approximately 300–500 belong to the intriguing category of hot Jupiters – resembling large, Jupiter-like exoplanets that orbit in close proximity to their stars, with some even as near as Mercury is to our Sun.

The formation of hot Jupiters in such close orbits remains a mystery, although scientists propose that they originate from distant orbits and gradually move inward over time. While the initial phases of this process have been seldom observed, the recent analysis of an exoplanet with an extraordinary orbit brings astronomers one step closer to unraveling the enigma of hot Jupiters.

The exoplanet, named TIC 241249530 b, was first discovered by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in January 2020. This discovery was confirmed by astronomers using advanced instruments at the U.S. National Science Foundation Kitt Peak National Observatory. With the help of NASA-funded NESSI and NEID spectrograph, the team was able to accurately measure the characteristics of TIC 241249530 b and its host star, marking a significant advancement in exoplanet research.

“NESSI gave us a sharper view of the star than would have been possible otherwise, and NEID precisely measured the star’s spectrum to detect shifts in response to the orbiting exoplanet,” explained Arvind Gupta, NOIRLab postdoctoral researcher and lead author of the paper.

Gupta emphasized the exceptional adaptability of NEID’s observation-scheduling system, enabling quick adjustments to the team’s observing plan based on new data.

“The WIYN telescope is playing a crucial role in helping us understand why the planets found in other solar systems can be so different from system to system,” said NSF’s Chris Davis, program director for NSF NOIRLab. “The collaboration between NSF and NASA on the NN-EXPLORE program continues to yield impressive results in exoplanet research.”

The detailed analysis of the spectrum unquestionably confirms that the exoplanet is approximately five times more massive than Jupiter. Moreover, the spectrum divulges that the exoplanet is following an incredibly eccentric orbit. With an orbital eccentricity of 0.94, this exoplanet surpasses all others found via the transiting method in terms of eccentricity. In comparison, Pluto’s highly elliptical orbit around the sun has an eccentricity of 0.25, while Earth’s eccentricity is 0.02.

If this planet were part of our Solar System, its orbit would span from a closest approach ten times closer to the Sun than Mercury, all the way out to a most distant extent at Earth’s distance. Such an extreme orbit would result in temperature variations from that of a summer’s day to hot enough to melt titanium.

The exoplanet’s orbit is truly exceptional – it is moving in the opposite direction to its host star’s rotation, a rare phenomenon not observed in most exoplanets or our own Solar System. This unique characteristic offers valuable insights into the exoplanet’s formation history. Additionally, the exoplanet’s unusual orbital behavior provides clues about its future path.

Scientists anticipate that the planet’s initial highly eccentric orbit and close proximity to its host star will lead to a gradual circularization of its orbit due to tidal forces. This discovery holds significant value as it enhances our understanding of the formation, stabilization, and evolution of hot Jupiters over time.

“While we can’t exactly press rewind and watch the process of planetary migration in real-time, this exoplanet serves as a sort of snapshot of the migration process,” Gupta said. “Planets like this are incredibly rare and hard to find, and we hope it can help us unravel the hot Jupiter formation story.”

“We’re especially interested in what we can learn about the dynamics of this planet’s atmosphere after it makes one of its scorchingly close passages to its star,” said Jason Wright, Penn State professor of astronomy and astrophysics who supervised the project, while Gupta was a doctoral student at the university. “Telescopes like NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have the sensitivity to probe the changes in the atmosphere of the newly discovered exoplanet as it undergoes rapid heating, so there is still much more for the team to learn about the exoplanet.”

TIC 241249530 b marks a significant finding as the second exoplanet ever discovered to exhibit the hot Jupiter pre-migration phase. These discoveries provide observational evidence supporting the theory that high-mass gas giants transform into hot Jupiters as they migrate from highly eccentric orbits to tighter, more circular orbits.

“Astronomers have been searching for exoplanets that are likely precursors to hot Jupiters, or that are intermediate products of the migration process, for more than two decades, so I was very surprised – and excited – to find one,” Gupta said. “It’s exactly what I was hoping to find.”

Journal reference: