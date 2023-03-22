Depression in Alzheimer’s has different risk factors than those without the disease

Depression in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is common, distressing, and difficult to treat. Depression is more common in people with Alzheimer’s disease than in people without the disease. It is painful for patients and may increase carer stress. Up to 16% of people with Alzheimer’s disease develop Depression. However, it’s unclear why this occurs more frequently than in adults without the condition.

People with dementia who are depressed also appear to have different symptoms, including less symptoms of appetite reduction and believing that life is not worth living. Currently available antidepressants are ineffective, making Depression difficult to treat.

A new study has discovered that Depression in Alzheimer’s has different risk factors than Depression in older persons without the disease. The study examined over 2,000 patients to determine why antidepressants are useless for persons suffering from Depression.

Researchers from Bristol’s Dementia Research Group wanted to see if risk variables are known to raise the risk of Depression in persons without dementia and also increase the risk of Depression in those with Alzheimer’s to identify potential new treatment targets.

The researchers compared depression ratings from 2,112 Alzheimer’s patients to data from 1,380 people with normal cognition.

The findings indicate that risk factors for Depression appear to differ from those for Depression, suggesting a different pathological process. However, a family history of Depression was the strongest individual risk factor, suggesting a possible hereditary predisposition.

Dr. Lindsey Sinclair, the study’s lead author and a Clinical Research Fellow at the University of Bristol’s Dementia Research group, said, “The incidence of Depression is increased in those with Alzheimer’s compared to older people with dementia and that it is highly distressing to patients and may make caring for them more challenging.”

It is essential to try to understand what changes occur in the brains of persons who also experience Depression, as this may help us find possible new targets for treatment.

The researcher said, “Our findings showed that Depression in Alzheimer’s disease appears to have different risk factors to Depression in those without dementia. This adds weight to previous suggestions that Depression in Alzheimer’s may have a different underlying cause to Depression in those without dementia and may explain why antidepressants are ineffective in treating it.”

Dr. Richard Oakley, Associate Director of Research at Alzheimer’s Society, which co-funded the study, added: “Depression has a negative effect on your day-to-day life, and if you have Alzheimer’s too, it can be a double blow.“

They know that Depression is more common in people with Alzheimer’s disease than in healthy adults, but They don’t understand why. This research suggests that there may be different reasons why someone living with Alzheimer’s disease develops Depression.

He said, “This, in turn, may explain why antidepressants are not as effective for people with both Depression and Alzheimer’s disease, and so we may need to think differently about how we treat it.”

More research is needed to understand the link between the two conditions so they can better treat and support those struggling with their mental health.

This study found that Depression in Alzheimer’s disease appears to have different risk factors to Depression in those without dementia. This suggests that there may be other reasons why someone living with Alzheimer’s disease develops Depression and may explain why antidepressants are ineffective in treating it.

Many organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Society, the Elizabeth Blackwell Institute, and Wellcome, funded the study. More research is needed to understand the link between the two disorders, so we can better treat and help those battling mental health.

If you or someone you care about is suffering from Depression in addition to dementia, please see your doctor or contact the Alzheimer’s Society.

