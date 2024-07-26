Long-term high blood pressure? Stroke risk warning

A study by Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan found that having high systolic blood pressure (the top number in a reading) over many years increases the risk of the two most common types of stroke.

Published in JAMA Network Open, the study looked at over 40,000 people aged 18 and older who had no previous strokes and analyzed their average systolic blood pressure years before their first stroke.

Researchers studied three types of stroke: ischemic (caused by a clot), intracerebral hemorrhage (bleeding within the brain), and subarachnoid hemorrhage (bleeding between the brain and its covering tissues).

They found that having systolic blood pressure 10-mm Hg higher than average increased the overall stroke risk by 20%, ischemic stroke risk by 20%, and intracerebral hemorrhage risk by 31%.

“Our findings suggest that early diagnosis and lifelong control of high blood pressure are crucial to preventing strokes, especially for Black and Hispanic patients, who often have more difficulty controlling hypertension,” said Dr. Deborah A. Levine from the University of Michigan Medical School.

Black patients had a 20% higher risk of ischemic stroke and a 67% higher risk of intracerebral hemorrhage compared to white patients. Hispanic patients had a 281% higher risk of subarachnoid hemorrhage but no higher risk for other stroke types compared to white patients.

“Healthcare providers must educate patients on home blood pressure monitoring, and insurers should cover the cost to help reduce stroke risk,” said Dr. Deborah A. Levine.

While Black and Hispanic patients had higher stroke risks, race, and ethnicity did not affect the link between cumulative systolic blood pressure and stroke type.

“Studying racial inequalities helps us understand how social, economic, and political factors affect health and stroke risk in minority groups,” said Kimson E. Johnson, a researcher at the University of Michigan.

While controlling systolic blood pressure can prevent strokes and heart diseases, a 2020 national study found that blood pressure control worsened from 2013 to 2018, especially for Black and Hispanic adults.

Dr. Levine said self-monitoring blood pressure helps diagnose and control it well and is cost-effective but should be used more. “Two main barriers are a lack of patient education and insurance not covering monitors, which cost $50 or more. Healthcare providers must educate patients on home monitoring, and insurers should cover the cost to help reduce stroke risk.”

High blood pressure over the years increases your risk of having a stroke. Managing your blood pressure early and consistently is crucial to reduce this risk.

Journal reference: