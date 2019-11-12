SUBSCRIBE
Home Health Children become less active each year of primary school
A new study finds children become less active each year of primary school
Health

Children become less active each year of primary school

The study revealed a dramatic drop in children’s physical activity levels by the time they finish primary school.

Pranjal Mehar

Physical activity is associated with improved psychological well-being and lower levels of cardiometabolic risk factors among children and adolescents. However, several studies have shown that physical activity declines, and sedentary time increases in an approximately linear fashion between ages 6 and 15, with girls less active than boys across all age groups.

As a result, large proportions of older children are not engaging in the recommended 60 min per day of moderate-to-vigorous-intensity physical activity (MVPA). Examining patterns of physical activity across childhood is significant for identifying key ages in which to intervene to change behavior.

A new study aims to examine the association of body mass index (BMI) with a change in children’s physical activity and sedentary time between ages 6 and 11. 

Almost 2,000 children were recruited from 57 schools across South West England during primary school. They were asked to wear an accelerometer for five days, including two weekend days, which provided an accurate assessment of how many minutes per day the children participated in moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) – enough to get them slightly out of breath and sweaty. 

Scientists found that children tend to become 17 minutes less active per week every year. Sixty-one percent of children in Year 1 did at least an hour of MVPA per day, but by Year 6, only 41 percent achieved the target. The drop was particularly steep for girls, who fell from 54 to 28 percent by the time they finished primary school. 

Russ Jago, Professor of Paediatric Physical Activity & Public Health at the University of Bristol, said“These numbers prove that more needs be done to ensure children keep active as they approach adolescence. This isn’t about getting children to exercise more, but rather maintaining their activity levels. Developing early intervention strategies that help children retain activity levels could include after school physical activity programs, focusing on participation and enjoyment in addition to popular sports – and a greater emphasis on promoting weekend activities.”

Professor Jeremy Pearson, BHF’s Associate Medical Director, said: “Almost a third of children in the UK weigh more than they should, while one in four primary school children are not meeting the recommended levels of exercise.        

“We know that children living with obesity are more likely to become obese adults – putting them at increased risk of developing heart and circulatory diseases and their risk factors, such as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, later in life.     

“Staying active must be combined with policies that help families make healthy and informed choices, such as a 9 pm watershed on junk food marketing and restricting the promotion of unhealthy foods.”

The study is published in the International Journal of Obesity.

REFERENCEUniversity of Bristol
JOURNALDOI: 10.1038/s41366-019-0459-0

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSThe Nile river could be 30 million years old
UP NEXTMore Americans struggle to fall asleep

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Study aims to address suicide prevention in low- and middle-income countries

Pranjal Mehar -
Future treatment and prevention of suicidal behavior in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) should involve a wider range of approaches beyond just the treatment of psychiatric illness.
Read more
Health

New technology to study human liver scarring in high definition

Pranjal Mehar -
Scientists have identified new sub-types of cells that, when they interact, accelerate the scarring process in diseased livers.
Read more
Health

Study highlights the potential adverse effects of taking paracetamol during pregnancy

Pranjal Mehar -
Concerning evidence of the possible adverse effects of taking paracetamol during pregnancy.
Read more
Health

Putting the squeeze on red blood cells

Pranjal Mehar -
For the first time, researchers at the University of Bristol’s Blood and Transplant Research Unit, and the French National Institute for Blood Transfusion, have captured the moment a red blood cell is ‘squeezed’ while recording the changes that allow it to deform and subsequently recover its shape.
Read more
Lifestyle

Generational family study to examine links between childhood trauma

Pranjal Mehar -
Examining the biological underpinnings of self-harm in teenagers.
Read more
Health

Poor diet can lead to blindness

Pranjal Mehar -
An extreme case of "fussy" or "picky" eating caused a young patient’s blindness.
Read more

Must Read

Mercury Transit: Mercury will pass between the Earth and Sun this Monday

Space Amit Malewar -
This won't happen again until 2032.
Read more

Underground ‘Ground Fridge’ That Don’t Use Electricity

Technology Amit Malewar -
Floris Schoonderbeek, a designer from Dutch has created the spherical Ground Fridge. This underground, cellar-style fridge keeps food cool without using electricity. It uses...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist