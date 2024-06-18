New PhD student to study mental health benefits of surfing

A new PhD student at the University of Bristol will study how surfing affects mental wellbeing following a report showing that the sport improves physical and psychological health. The UK Surfing and Health Report, released on International Surfing Day (June 15), surveyed over 1,300 participants in collaboration with The Wave.

It explores why people surf, their obstacles, how much they invest in surfing, and its effects on emotional, physical, and mental health. The findings highlight a connection between regular surfing and better physical and psychological wellbeing.

The survey revealed that surfing significantly boosts the UK economy, with the average surfer spending over £2,000 annually and more than 90% of surf-related purchases occurring locally.

Alongside this report, Ariane Gerami, a student, has secured funding for a 4-year PhD supported by The Wave. Her research will further investigate the connection between surfing and mental health.

Ariane previously conducted a Master’s thesis in 2022 showing that surfing can enhance mental health, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Her PhD will expand on these findings by collaborating with The Wave to gather data across diverse demographic groups, exploring how and why surfing affects mental wellbeing.

Surfing is increasingly popular in the UK, with an estimated 6.27 million people participating in activities like surfing, body surfing, and kite surfing within the past year (British Marine, 2021).

Dr. Joey Murphy, a lecturer at the University of Bristol specializing in Physical Activity and Public Health, researched this trend. He emphasized that while surfing offers numerous mental and physical health benefits, accessibility remains a challenge. Dr. Murphy highlighted the potential of making surfing more accessible to enhance public health and the UK economy.

Nick Hounsfield, Founder of The Wave, emphasized the therapeutic effects of water and waves, which inspired the creation of The Wave. He stressed the importance of supporting academic research, especially on mental health benefits. The upcoming PhD research starting this autumn will contribute to the growing field of ‘blue health,’ demonstrating the significant health advantages of being in or near water.”

“Ariane Gerami, an MSc. student at the University of Bristol, expressed her joy at receiving a University of Bristol Postgraduate Research Scholarship for her PhD. She looks forward to expanding on her Master’s thesis research on surfing’s impact on health and wellbeing, working closely with The Wave.

Additionally, The Wave and the University of Bristol will host the second Blue Mind Symposium in the fall. This event gathers academics studying blue health and surf therapy and grassroots organizations implementing these principles. Its goal is to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration.

