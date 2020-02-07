SUBSCRIBE

CHEOPS space telescope has taken its first pictures of the sky

They are exceeding the expectations of the scientists.

By Pranjal Mehar
Space
CHEOPS space telescope has taken its first pictures of the sky
First image of the star chosen as target for CHEOPS after cover opening. The star at the center of the image is located at 150 light- years from us in the constellation Cancer. The image is about 1000x1000 pixels with one pixel representing a tiny angle of about 0.0003 degree (1 arcsecond) on the sky. The other, fainter stars in the image are in the background of the central target. The inset in the lower right corner shows a region of about 100-pixel width centered on the target star. The peculiar shape of the star in the image is due to the on-purpose defocusing of CHEOPS optics. CHEOPS measures the star light by adding the light received in all pixels within a region illustrated by the circle. The defocusing spreads the light on many pixels, which allows CHEOPS to reach best possible photometric precision. © ESA/CHEOPS Mission Consortium/Airbus

Launched on 18 December 2019, CHEOPS (CHaracterising ExOPlanets Satellite) is a European space telescope to determine the size of known extrasolar planets. It is the first Small-class mission in ESA‘s Cosmic Vision science program.

After the successful opening of the space telescope cover on January 29, 2020, CHEOPS now has captured its first images of the sky.

Willy Benz, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Bern and Principal Investigator of the CHEOPS mission, said, “The first images that were about to appear on the screen were crucial for us to be able to determine if the telescope’s optics had survived the rocket launch in good shape. When the first images of a field of stars appeared on the screen, it was immediately clear to everyone that we did indeed have a working telescope.”

The images suggested that CHEOPS is even better than expected. Be that as it may, better for CHEOPS doesn’t mean sharper as the telescope has been purposely defocused. This is because spreading the light over many pixels guarantees that the spacecraft’s jitter and the pixel-to-pixel varieties are smoothed out, allowing better photometric precision.

Benz said, “The good news is that the actual blurred images received are smoother and more symmetrical than what we expected from measurements performed in the laboratory.”

High precision is necessary for CHEOPS to observe small changes in the brightness of stars outside our solar system caused by the transit of an exoplanet in front of the star. Since these changes in brightness are proportional to the surface of the transiting planet, CHEOPS will be able to measure the size of the world.

Benz said, “These initial promising analyses are a great relief and also a boost for the team.”

David Ehrenreich, the CHEOPS project scientist at the University of Geneva, said, “How well CHEOPS is working will be tested further over the next two months. We will analyze many more images in detail to determine the exact level of accuracy that can be achieved by CHEOPS in the different aspects of the science program. The results so far bode well.”

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSA step toward lab-grown eggs and sperm
UP NEXTHow heat spreads within crystalline materials?

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Scientists found a monster galaxy that existed about 12 billion years ago

Amit Malewar -
The galaxy lived fast and died young.
Read more
Space

Predicting the structure of the universe using AI tool

Amit Malewar -
Studying the possibilities concerning the origin of cosmic structures.
Read more
Space

Nearby Cocoon Galaxy has a rare double-nucleus structure

Amit Malewar -
The system is about 20% the size of the Milky Way, located in the Northern Hemisphere and about 30 million light years from Earth.
Read more
Space

New technique used to discover supernova remnant DEM L71

Amit Malewar -
A ﬂexible technique for ﬁtting X-ray observations of extended objects.
Read more
Space

ALMA catches beautiful outcome of stellar fight

Tech Explorist -
Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), in which ESO is a partner, have spotted a peculiar gas cloud that resulted...
Read more
Space

Parker Solar Probe completes fourth closest approach of the Sun

Amit Malewar -
The probe’s heat shield reached new record temperatures as well.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist