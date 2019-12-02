SUBSCRIBE

Brushing teeth regularly is linked with a lower risk of heart failure

Brush your teeth to protect the heart.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health

Poor oral hygiene can provoke transient bacteremia and systemic inflammation, a mediator of atrial fibrillation, and heart failure. In a new study, scientists wanted to determine the association of oral hygiene indicators with atrial fibrillation and heart failure risk in Korea.

A total of 161,286 participants of the Korean National Health Insurance System aged 40 to 79 with no history of atrial fibrillation or heart failure- were enrolled in the study. Participants underwent a routine medical examination between 2003 and 2004. Information was collected on height, weight, laboratory tests, illnesses, lifestyle, oral health, and oral hygiene behaviors.

During a median follow-up of 10.5 years, 4,911 (3.0%) members developed the risk of atrial fibrillation, and 7,971 (4.9%) produced the risk of heart failure.

Tooth brushing at least three times each day was related to a 10% lower risk of atrial fibrillation and a 12% lower risk of heart failure during 10.5-year development. The discoveries were autonomous of various elements, including age, sex, socioeconomic status, regular exercise, alcohol consumption, BMI, and comorbidities, for example, hypertension. 

While the examination didn’t study mechanisms, one probability is that continuous tooth brushing decreases bacteria in the subgingival biofilm (bacteria living in the pocket between the teeth and gums), thus counteracting translocation to the bloodstream.

Senior author Dr. Tae-Jin Song of Ewha Woman’s University, Seoul, Korea, noted that the analysis was limited to one country and, as an observational study does not prove causation. 

He added: “We studied a large group over a long period, which adds strength to our findings.”

An accompanying editorial states: “It is certainly too early to recommend toothbrushing for the prevention of atrial fibrillation and congestive heart failure. While the role of inflammation in the occurrence of cardiovascular disease is becoming more and more evident, intervention studies are needed to define strategies of public health importance.”

The study is published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

REFERENCEEuropean Society of Cardiology
JOURNALDOI: 10.1177/2047487319886018

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSMapping our galaxy’s magnetic field
UP NEXTResearch reveals why people say things they later regret

EXPLORE MORE

Health

New understanding of placental development and function

Pranjal Mehar -
Placenta changes could mean male offspring of older moms more likely to develop heart problems in later life, rat study finds.
Read more
Health

FDA-approved drug shows promise against the neurodegenerative disease

Pranjal Mehar -
Inflammatory processes may play role in ALS.
Read more
Health

MRI reveals brain damage in obese teens

Pranjal Mehar -
This pattern of damage correlated with some inflammatory markers like leptin.
Read more
Health

Thermal imaging can potentially detect Rheumatoid Arthritis

Pranjal Mehar -
Both palm and finger temperature increase significantly in patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).
Read more
Health

Cardiac events in First Nations people with diabetes have decreased

Pranjal Mehar -
But still higher than in non-First Nations people.
Read more
Health

Shaking head to get water out of ear may lead to brain damage

Pranjal Mehar -
Fortunately, there is a solution that does not involve shaking head.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist