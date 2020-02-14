SUBSCRIBE

Antarctica has recorded a new record temperature yet again

It's simply a signal that something different is happening in that area.

By Pranjal Mehar
Environment
Antarctica has recorded a new record temperature yet again

The latest record-breaking temperature news of Antarctica came a week after Argentina’s National Meteorological Service recorded the hottest day on record for Argentine Antarctica: 18.3 degrees Celsius at midday at the Esperanza base, situated close to the tip of the Antarctic peninsula.

Scientists in Antarctica have recorded a new record temperature of 20.75 degrees Celsius (69.35 Fahrenheit). This is for the first time the temperature has broken the barrier of 20 degrees.

The reading was taken at Seymour Island, part of a chain of the peninsula that curves out from the northern tip of Antarctica.

Brazilian scientist Carlos Schaefer said, “We’d never seen a temperature this high in Antarctica.”

Map of Antarctica locating Seymour Island which recorded its hottest ever temperature on February 9.
Map of Antarctica locating Seymour Island which recorded its hottest ever temperature on February 9.

“The reading, taken at a monitoring station on an island off the continent’s northern tip on February 9. However, it has no meaning in terms of a climate-change trend, as it is a one-off temperature and not part of a long-term data set.”

“The reading was taken as part of a 20-year-old research project on the impact of climate change on the region’s permafrost. The previous high was in the 19s.”

“We can’t use this to anticipate climatic changes in the future. It’s a data point. It’s simply a signal that something different is happening in that area.”

Still, a temperature that high had never been registered in Antarctica.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSAfrican DNA study detects mysterious human species
UP NEXTEdible coating materials to improve shelf life of fruit crops

EXPLORE MORE

Environment

One-third of plant and animal species may face extinction by 2070

Pranjal Mehar -
As many as one in three species could face extinction unless warming is reduced.
Read more
Environment

Antarctic peninsula sets a new record temperature

Pranjal Mehar -
The record appears to be likely associated (in the short term) with what we call a regional "foehn" event over the area.
Read more
Environment

More rain and less snow means increased flood risk

Pranjal Mehar -
By analyzing more than two decades of data in the western U.S., scientists have shown that flood sizes increase exponentially as a higher fraction of precipitation falls as rain, offering insight into how flood risks may change in a warming world with less snow.
Read more
Environment

River flow is permanently reduced after planting forests

Pranjal Mehar -
The study highlights the need to consider the impact on regional water availability, as well as the wider climate benefit, of tree-planting plans.
Read more
Environment

World’s oceans in 2019 were the warmest in recorded human history

Pranjal Mehar -
2019 broke the previous records set in prior years for global warming, and the effects are already appearing in the form of more extreme weather, rising sea levels and harm to ocean animals.
Read more
Environment

Fingerprint of climate change detected in daily weather

Pranjal Mehar -
Climate researchers can now detect the fingerprint of global warming in daily weather observations at the global level.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist