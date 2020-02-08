SUBSCRIBE

Antarctic peninsula sets a new record temperature

The record appears to be likely associated (in the short term) with what we call a regional "foehn" event over the area.

By Pranjal Mehar
Environment
Antarctic peninsula sets a new record temperature

Esperanza, an Argentine research base in the Antarctic peninsula, has set a new record of the temperature of 18.3°C on 6 February, beating the previous record of 17.5°C on 24 March 2015.

WMO’s Weather and Climate Extremes rapporteur, Randall Cerveny, said, “Everything we have seen thus far indicates a likely legitimate record, but we will, of course, begin a formal evaluation of the record once we have full data from SMN and on the meteorological conditions surrounding the event. The record appears to be likely associated (in the short term) with what we call a regional “foehn” event over the area: rapid warming of air coming down a slope/mountain.”

A council for WMO’s Weather and Climate Extremes Archive will now check whether this to be sure is another record for the Antarctic continent, which is characterized as the main continental landmass. Verification of this maximum temperature record is essential as it helps scientists to create a picture of the weather and climate in one of Earth’s final frontiers.

The Antarctic Peninsula (the northwest tip near to South America) is among the fastest-warming regions of the planet, almost 3°C over the last 50 years. The amount of ice lost annually from the Antarctic ice sheet increased at least six-fold between 1979 and 2017. Most of the ice loss takes place by melting of the ice shelves from below, due to incursions of relatively warm ocean water, especially in West Antarctica and to a lesser extent along the peninsula and in East Antarctica.

Scientists believe global warming has caused so much melting at the south pole that the giant ice sheet is now on course to disintegrate. This would see an eventual global sea-level rise of at least three meters (10 feet) over centuries.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSHow females shut off their second X chromosome?
UP NEXTScientists successfully grew plants from 2,000- year- old seeds

EXPLORE MORE

Environment

More rain and less snow means increased flood risk

Pranjal Mehar -
By analyzing more than two decades of data in the western U.S., scientists have shown that flood sizes increase exponentially as a higher fraction of precipitation falls as rain, offering insight into how flood risks may change in a warming world with less snow.
Read more
Environment

River flow is permanently reduced after planting forests

Pranjal Mehar -
The study highlights the need to consider the impact on regional water availability, as well as the wider climate benefit, of tree-planting plans.
Read more
Environment

World’s oceans in 2019 were the warmest in recorded human history

Pranjal Mehar -
2019 broke the previous records set in prior years for global warming, and the effects are already appearing in the form of more extreme weather, rising sea levels and harm to ocean animals.
Read more
Environment

Fingerprint of climate change detected in daily weather

Pranjal Mehar -
Climate researchers can now detect the fingerprint of global warming in daily weather observations at the global level.
Read more
Environment

Thousands of lakes in Himalaya Mountains at risk of flooding due to global warming

Pranjal Mehar -
Approximately 5,000 lakes in the Himalayas are likely unstable due to moraine weaknesses.
Read more
Environment

Degraded soils mean tropical forests may never fully recover from logging

Pranjal Mehar -
Continually logging and re-growing tropical forests to supply timber is reducing the levels of vital nutrients in the soil, which may limit future forest growth and recovery, a new study suggests. This raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of logging in the tropics.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist