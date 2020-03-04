SUBSCRIBE

Weight loss surgery may increase risk of bone fractures

The findings highlight the need for long‐term follow‐up of bone health for patients undergoing this treatment.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health

A new study, recently published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, sought to determine the association between the risk of fracture after gastric bypass surgery.

The investigation included 2,007 Swedish patients with obesity who were treated with weight loss surgery and 2,040 matched patients who didn’t undergo surgery. Over a median follow-up of between 15 and 18 years for the different treatment groups, the most elevated rate for fractures was found in the gastric bypass group. Rates were 22.9 per 1,000 person-years in this group, compared with 10.4, 10.7, and 9.3 per 1,000 person-years for the vertical banded gastroplasty, gastric banding, and control groups, respectively.

The fracture risk in the gastric bypass group was 2.58-times higher than in the control group, 1.99-times higher than in the gastric banding group, and 2.15-times higher than in the vertical banded gastroplasty group.

Lead author Sofie Ahlin, MD, Ph.D., of the University of Gothenburg, in Sweden, said“Our results show that gastric bypass surgery increases the long-term risk of fracture, both compared with non-surgical obesity care and compared two other bariatric surgery methods used in our study. Increased risk of fracture is a serious side effect that should be taken into account when selecting surgical procedures, and it should also be kept in mind during post-operative follow-up in patients who have undergone gastric bypass.”

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSHow loneliness affects end-of-life experiences?
UP NEXTDeveloping electronics for extreme energy efficiency

EXPLORE MORE

Health

How loneliness affects end-of-life experiences?

Pranjal Mehar -
Little is known about the relationship between loneliness and end‐of‐life (EOL) experience, including symptom burden, the intensity of care, and advance care...
Read more
Health

Low-cal sweeteners? Are they better or worst?

Pranjal Mehar -
There is a consensus that overconsumption of sugar-sweetened beverages adds to the predominance of obesity and related comorbidities; for example, type 2...
Read more
Health

Pregnancy length could alter the child’s DNA

Pranjal Mehar -
Premature birth is common. Between 5 and 10% of all kids in the world are born prematurely. Most children will develop and...
Read more
Health

New drug could potentially reduce deadly brain damage after stroke

Pranjal Mehar -
Scientists from the University of Exeter have discovered how a glitch in the way essential proteins are transported within the brain after...
Read more
Health

First known case of a woman who pees alcohol

Pranjal Mehar -
A 61-year-old patient who presented with liver damage and poorly controlled diabetes visited the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre Presbyterian Hospital for...
Read more
Health

Augmentation strategies for adolescent anxiety show promising results

Pranjal Mehar -
Randomized clinical trials of augmentation strategies for youth with treatment-resistant anxiety disorders do not exist. So, through a new study, Yale scientists...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist