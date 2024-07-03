Oxytocin may treat obesity and postnatal depression

Scientists found that missing or impaired TRPC5 gene causes obesity, behavioral issues, and postnatal depression in mothers. The discovery, published in Cell, suggests oxytocin might help treat these conditions, as seen in a mouse study. This research highlights the biological basis of many behaviors, emphasizing the need for empathy towards those affected.

Postnatal depression affects over 10% of mothers within a year of childbirth, often leading to increased suicide risk. Obesity rates have surged globally since 1990. Investigating severe obesity and behavioral problems in two boys, researchers from the University of Cambridge and Baylor College of Medicine discovered the absence of the TRPC5 gene on the X chromosome.

Dr. Yong Xu from Baylor College of Medicine explained that mice missing the TRPC5 gene showed behaviors similar to humans with the same gene issue, including depression and caregiving difficulties in mothers. This indicates the gene’s role in these behaviors.

TRPC5 belongs to a gene family involved in sensory signals and controls appetite in the hypothalamus. Researchers found that TRPC5 affects oxytocin neurons, which produce the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin. Removing TRPC5 from these neurons caused mice to show anxiety, overeating, and impaired sociability, including postnatal depression in mothers. Restoring the gene reduced these symptoms and body weight.

The team found that TRPC5 also affects POMC neurons, which help regulate weight. Children with faulty POMC genes often have an insatiable appetite and gain weight early.

Professor Sadaf Farooqi from the University of Cambridge explained that the hypothalamus, influenced by TRPC5, controls essential behaviors like seeking food, social interaction, and caring for infants.

Though TRPC5 gene deletions are rare, a study of 500,000 DNA samples found 369 people, primarily women, with gene variants linked to higher body mass index.

The findings suggest that restoring oxytocin could help treat people with TRPC5 deficiencies and mothers with postnatal depression.

Professor Farooqi highlighted that understanding rare genetic conditions like TRPC5 deficiency can teach us about body functions.

The research suggests oxytocin as a potential treatment for postnatal depression and supports more extensive trials on its use. This work emphasizes that many behaviors, such as eating habits, anxiety, and postnatal depression, have biological roots, urging empathy for those affected.

