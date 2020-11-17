SUBSCRIBE

Weather systems on Jupiter and Saturn might be driven by internal forces

The study also describes the formation of famous red spot on Jupiter.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Weather systems on Jupiter and Saturn might be driven by internal forces
Image: Public Domain

What drives the weather system on Earth?

The answer is that the weather on Earth is primarily driven by processes in a thin layer of the atmosphere near the planet’s surface. Similar consideration of weather system has been applied to other planets such as Jupiter and Saturn.

However, a new study by a trio of scientists proved such a hypothesis wrong.

The scientists- two with Harvard University, the other the University of Alberta, has found evidence that weather on Saturn and Jupiter may be driven by dramatically different forces than weather on Earth. Using computer simulations, scientists have shown that Jupiter and Saturn’s weather systems might be driven by internal rather than external forces, resulting in outcomes such as forming large anticyclones like Jupiter’s famous red spot.

For the study, scientists created two simulations to mimic conditions on Jupiter and Saturn. Instead of assuming the previous assumption- weather patterns are driven by turbulence just above the surface; scientists programmed their simulations to consider turbulent convection occurring in spherical shells as they rotate.

In one of the simulations, also known as the thin shell approach- the simulation was used to reproduce what happens with convection layers on gas giants such as Saturn and Jupiter—events they note have very little interaction with the planet’s magnetic field. They found that the simulation showed cyclones, zonal jets, and anticyclones forming spontaneously on Jupiter and Saturn.

Another simulation, also called the “thick shell” approach, was programmed to mimic the interactions by the planet’s inner dynamo and the outer hydrodynamic layer. It showed plumes being ejected from the magnetic layer, giving rise to what they describe as pancake-shaped weather patterns close to the surface.

Scientists suggested that some of the weather patterns on both planets are likely driven by jet streams and processes below the surface. They also recommend their reproductions show that the well known red spot may have shaped when the planet’s dynamo region set off processes that brought about the production of large anticyclones in the atmosphere.

Journal Reference:
  1. Rakesh Kumar Yadav et al. Deep convection-driven vortex formation on Jupiter and Saturn, Science Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abb9298

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Ancient star’s orbits prompt rethink on Milky Way evolution

Amit Malewar -
Australian telescope and European satellite combine to reveal unexpected motions among the galaxy's rarest objects.
Read more
Science

Scientists uncovered novel genomes from Earth’s microbiomes

Amit Malewar -
Genome resource expands known diversity of bacteria and archaea by 44%.
Read more
Space

This lava planet has supersonic winds, rocky rains

Amit Malewar -
“Rocky” weather could change the surface and atmosphere over time on exoplanet K2-141b.
Read more
Space

Mystery solved: What causes powerful fast radio bursts?

Amit Malewar -
Flash of luck.
Read more
Science

Most detailed and complete record yet of Earth’s last magnetic reversal

Amit Malewar -
A better understanding of the geophysical events leading up to the switch and how Earth responded since then.
Read more
Space

New work reveals the likely original locations of Saturn and Jupiter

Amit Malewar -
Where were Jupiter and Saturn born?
Read more

TRENDING

Our solar system formed in less than 200,000 years

Space Amit Malewar -
This was a rapid process.
Read more

The first complete family tree of our home galaxy

Space Amit Malewar -
Inferring the Milky Way’s merger history.
Read more

The dark side of our galaxy

Space Amit Malewar -
Why does the Milky Way look the way it does?
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist