Two-thirds of parents report concerns about sick days for adolescents

A recent national poll from the University of Michigan found that many parents struggle to decide whether their middle—or high-school-aged child should stay home from school when they’re not feeling well. The child’s state of health, the potential to spread sickness, and whether they will miss crucial school events are all significant considerations. Furthermore, one in five parents think about whether their child needs a day for mental health.

Mott Poll co-director Sarah Clark, M.P.H., said, “In some cases, the decision to keep kids home from school is clear, such as if the child is vomiting or has a high fever. But parents often have to guess whether their child’s report of ‘not feeling well’ represents a good reason to miss school.”

Parents frequently must decide whether to keep their ill child home from school. Safety is a top priority for many, with more than half keeping children at home while sick. Some let the youngster decide, while others send them to school and hope for the best.

Growing older brings with it concerns about academics. About two-thirds of parents know their child’s concerns about grades or skipping school events. According to expert guidance, asking questions might help you better comprehend the child’s request, especially if it’s on test day. This could be a sign of worry or lack of preparation.

A significant number of parents are aware of the developing problems with children’s mental health, and 19% are willing to have a mental health day. Breakups and social media embarrassments are examples of face-to-face interactions that might exacerbate these problems.

While it’s natural to avoid discomfort, missing school every time isn’t practical. Parents can help kids build resilience by facing challenges. When considering a mental health day, parents should focus on its purpose, like planning interactions and finding support. It may be necessary for children with confirmed anxiety or depression to miss school under the supervision of mental health specialists to ensure their overall well-being.

Most parents concur that a school’s attendance policy is essential for ensuring regular attendance for their children. They also believe that the makeup work policy is fair. Parents understand, nevertheless, that this can be difficult for children with long-term illnesses who must miss school due to medical issues.

They understand the importance of attendance policies but believe flexibility is needed for kids with health issues. Parents may need to talk to school staff and healthcare providers to arrange extra support and flexibility for their child.

The study shows how important it is for parents to understand teenagers’ worries about missing school when sick. By listening to these worries and finding ways to help, parents, teachers, and doctors can all help students stay healthy and do well in school.