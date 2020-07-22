SUBSCRIBE

A step towards in treatment of sleep problems in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Solving severe sleep problems in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
A step towards in treatment of sleep problems in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Sleep problems are very common, reportedly as high as 80% in children with ASD. This is harmful to the child’s development in many areas of life and adds to the stress experienced by parents and siblings.

A new study has shown that there is a range of strategies therapists can recommend to parents and children that are highly effective in helping children with ASD get a good night’s sleep, but they need to be tailored to each child.

UC Associate Professor Karyn France, another principal investigator, said, “We carefully analyzed of all the factors in the families’ circumstances, and the interactions between the child and his or her parents that might have contributed to the sleep problem. This allowed us to create an individualized therapy programme for each child, implemented by the parents with the guidance of the research therapists.”

The scientists focussed primarily on the job that gadgets, including smartphones and tablets, played in the sleep problem and took care to include older children and adolescents in the design of their own program.

The outcomes found that a dominant part of the children included reduced the severity of their rest problem(s), with a significant number, promptly following their treatment, put in the non-clinical severity range.

The benefits of treatment were maintained at both short-term and long-term follow-up sessions (at 4-6 weeks and again at 12-14 weeks after treatment), with almost all parents, reported to be highly satisfied by the therapy. However, some noted that it was sometimes effortful and time-consuming.

The scientists concluded that their strategy for developing individually tailored treatments created highly effective therapies, and there was little evidence the initial severity of the child’s ASD altered the outcome.

Professor Neville Blampied, another key figure of the UC research team, was delighted with the study’s results. “The families receiving treatment by telehealth methods experienced the same overall benefits as those seen face-to-face, which is good news for families lacking direct access to specialist services.”

Scientists are continuing their research into children with ASD and in work funded by the Marsden Fund of the Royal Society of New Zealand, have extended the project to include those children with rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorders. The team welcome enquiries from parents interested in participating in either of these projects.

Journal Reference:
  1. McLay, L., France, K., Blampied, N., van Deurs, J., Hastie, B., Carnett, A., Woodford, E., Gibbs, R., & Lang, R. Function-based behavioral interventions for sleep problems in children and adolescents with autism: Summary of 41 clinical cases. Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders. Published online 02 June, 2020.Hunter, J., Knight, Js10803-020-04548-7 DOI: 10.1007/s10803-020-04548-7

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Health

New bioactive chemicals could be used as anti-cancer drugs

Pranjal Mehar -
Products found in nature – such as plants, bacteria, and marine organisms - have more three-dimensional shapes than synthetic molecules and higher...
Read more
Space

Incredibly rare new Super-Earth planet discovered

Amit Malewar -
Astronomers at the University of Canterbury (UC) have discovered new ‘one in a million’ Super-Earth planet towards the center of the galaxy....
Read more
Health

Heavy cannabis use has an impact on the human genome

Pranjal Mehar -
In a new study by the University of Canterbury, scientists examined the effect of heavy cannabis use, with and without tobacco, on...
Read more
Health

New discovery may help monitor inflammation in diseases such as heart disease and SARS

Pranjal Mehar -
According to a new study by the University of Canterbury (UC), measuring white blood cell generated antioxidant chemicals is essential to monitor...
Read more
Health

A new way to control vitamin K2 production in the bacterial pathogen that causes tuberculosis

Pranjal Mehar -
Menaquinone (vitamin K2) plays a vital role in energy generation and environmental adaptation in many bacteria, including the human pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis...
Read more
Health

Researchers pave the way for a better understanding of Autism

Sunderarajan Padmanabhan -
Autism or Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neuro-developmental disorder where brain development goes awry, while Intellectual Disability (ID) is another neurodevelopmental...
Read more

TRENDING

Scientists discover ultra-black fish that absorbs 99.5% of light that hits its skin

Science Amit Malewar -
These ultra-black fish absorb light so efficiently that even in bright light they appear to be silhouetted.
Read more

Engineers created Proteus, a new lightweight, non-cuttable material

Science Pranjal Mehar -
Proteus could not be cut by angle grinders, drills or high-pressure water jets.
Read more

A new pathway for the stimulation of nerve cells within the body

Science Amit Malewar -
A mechanical way to stimulate neurons.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist