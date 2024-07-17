Autistic children’s siblings face a 20% autism risk

(SACRAMENTO) Research reveals that the sex of the first autistic child, the number of autistic children, and other factors affect the chances of autism. Siblings of autistic children have a 20% chance of being autistic, which is seven times higher than those without autistic siblings. This is the main finding of a new paper by UC Davis MIND Institute researcher Sally Ozonoff and the Baby Siblings Research Consortium, consisting of over 20 research groups worldwide.

Ozonoff, a distinguished professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, has studied familial autism recurrence for decades. The study, involving diverse families in the US, Canada, and the UK, confirms findings from 2011 about the likelihood of autism in siblings. The research was published in Pediatrics this week.

Rising autism rates have led to a new study. “Autism diagnoses have steadily increased since our last paper,” said researcher Sally Ozonoff. The CDC now estimates that 1 in 36 children have autism, up from 1 in 68 in 2011.

Changes in diagnostic criteria and increased awareness of autism in girls were also factors considered. The study found a slight increase in autism recurrence within families, from 18.7% in 2011 to 20.2% now, which is not a significant change.

“This information should help providers counsel families and aid in planning for future children,” Ozonoff noted.

The new study involved 1,605 infants with older autistic siblings from 18 research sites, compared to the original study’s 664 children. “This study was much larger and more racially diverse,” said researcher Sally Ozonoff.

Researchers followed the children from 6 months old for up to seven visits. At age 3, trained clinicians assessed them for autism using the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS-2). The data were collected from 2010 to 2019.

Researchers found that the sex of the first autistic child and having multiple autistic siblings are critical factors in autism recurrence.

Families with a first autistic daughter are 50% more likely to have another autistic child than those with a first autistic son.

A child with multiple autistic siblings has a 37% chance of being autistic, compared to 21% for a child with one autistic sibling.

The likelihood of autism is higher in boys; if the new baby is a boy, the recurrence rate is 25%, versus 13% for girls.

These findings highlight genetic differences and the higher diagnosis rate in boys.

Researchers also tracked families who left the three-year study to see if their outcomes differed from those who stayed. “We wondered if families who remained had more affected children, making them more worried about development,” explained researcher Sally Ozonoff.

The study showed no bias in recurrence estimates—this and the earlier study report similar familial recurrence rates.

“This confirms the importance of closely monitoring siblings of autistic children, especially in families with reduced access to care,” Ozonoff said, emphasizing the need for early diagnosis and intervention.

Journal reference