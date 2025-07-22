Something strange is orbiting Neptune, and it’s not a moon

Way out past Neptune, astronomers have spotted a rare space traveler, a trans-Neptunian object named 2020 VN40. Using the LiDO survey, led by the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard \& Smithsonian, the team discovered that this icy wanderer isn’t just drifting, it’s moving in sync with Neptune, completing one orbit around the Sun for every ten Neptune makes.

This is the first confirmed object with such a rhythm, and it’s helping scientists better understand how distant bodies behave in the outer reaches of our solar system. It also supports the idea that Neptune’s gravity can temporarily “catch” these far-off objects as they pass by.

The discovery was made using the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope, with backup observations from the Gemini Observatory and the Magellan Baade telescope, proving that teamwork across the globe can unlock secrets from the edge of our cosmic neighborhood.

The LiDO survey set out with a bold mission: to find space objects whose orbits soar far above and dip far below Earth’s orbital path around the Sun. These high-flying bodies belong to a little-known part of the outer solar system, a cosmic frontier that’s still largely unexplored.

Dr. Samantha Lawler (University of Regina), a core member of the LiDO team, said, “It has been fascinating to learn how many small bodies in the solar system exist on these very large, very tilted orbits.”

2020 VN40 isn’t just far, it’s far. On average, it’s about 140 times farther from the Sun than Earth, and it travels on a steeply tilted path through the solar system.

What makes it truly intriguing is how it dances with Neptune. Most objects that orbit in sync with Neptune tend to keep their distance; they swing closest to the Sun when Neptune is on the opposite side. But 2020 VN40 breaks the pattern. From a top-down view of the solar system, it looks like it comes closest to the Sun right when Neptune does, too.

But here’s the twist: they only appear close. In reality, the 2020 VN40 is far below the solar system’s central plane, akin to a cosmic sneak attack from the depths. No other known object with this kind of orbital rhythm behaves this way, even when you flatten the solar system into a map.

“This new motion is like finding a hidden rhythm in a song we thought we knew,” said Ruth Murray-Clay (University of California, Santa Cruz), co-author of the study. “It could change how we think about the way distant objects move.”

The discovery of 2020 VN40 shows that when orbits tilt steeply, they can create surprising and unusual patterns of motion, ones we’ve never seen before. And this is just the beginning.

The LiDO survey has already uncovered over 140 distant objects, and future telescopes, such as the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, promise to reveal even more cosmic oddballs. With each new find, scientists are piecing together the hidden story of our solar system’s outer edge, one tilted orbit at a time.

“This is just the beginning,” said Kathryn Volk of the Planetary Science Institute. “We’re opening a new window into the solar system’s past.”

