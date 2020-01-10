SUBSCRIBE

Protein supplement with moderate exercise could help to burn fat faster

Combining an appetite-suppressing supplement with moderate exercise could help to burn fat faster.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Protein supplement with moderate exercise could help to burn fat faster

Exercise initiated weight loss without caloric restriction stays questionable, and responses are highly individual. Now, according to a new study by Imperial College London, scientists suggest that combining an appetite-suppressing supplement with moderate exercise could help to burn fat faster, according to new research.

This study is based initially on previous work that has shown that oral supplementation with inulin propionate ester (IPE) reduces intra-abdominal fat and prevents weight gain. The study includes 20 healthy volunteers (overweight women aged 25-45) for four weeks of supervised exercise training, either with IPE or Placebo supplementation.

The researchers found that while the rate of fat burning in the placebo group remained unchanged, it was significantly higher in those who took IPE, and the effect was still present seven hours after the participants took the supplement.

Scientists noted, “IPE can have a lasting effect – making people feel full while eating less and raising their resting rate of fat oxidation and encouraging their bodies to burn fat faster.”

Professor Gary Frost, Chair in Nutrition and Dietetics at Imperial, said“We know that a healthy, varied and balanced diet is key to maintaining health, but sometimes it is difficult to achieve this.”

“These results are encouraging in that they show this potential food supplement when combined with exercise, can help people burn through their fat stores faster, decreases appetite and could in the long term help to achieve a healthy weight.”

“We’re interested in exploring this further in larger and more varied groups of people and see whether the effects are short-lived or if they last over time.”

The research– was funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC)- published in the journal Metabolism.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSParents can curb teen’s binge drinking and driving, study
UP NEXTMars is losing water more quickly than expected

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Breast density notification laws not effective for all women

Pranjal Mehar -
Assessing the association between residing in a state with a DBN law and women’s awareness.
Read more
Health

Neuro RX Gamma headset helps Alzheimer’s patients recover their memories

Ashwini Sakharkar -
If successful, the technology would be the first to actually reverse the disease.
Read more
Health

Why some creams and cosmetics may cause skin rashes?

Pranjal Mehar -
Some chemicals displace natural fats in skin cells may explain how many common ingredients trigger allergic contact dermatitis.
Read more
Health

Brain scans can predict children’s mental health problems

Pranjal Mehar -
Scans of brain activity in seven-year-olds are helping Northeastern researchers predict symptoms of depression, anxiety, and attentional problems in teenagers.
Read more
Health

New system to promote wound healing

Sunderarajan Padmanabhan -
Scientists at the Department of Biotechnology’s Thiruvananthapuram-based Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology have developed a new system that promises to improve the...
Read more
Health

CIMAP transfers technology for herbal products

Jyoti Singh -
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP), Lucknow has transferred the five technologies of herbal formulation...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist