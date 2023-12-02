New immunotherapy offers hope for autoimmune skin disorders

New research has found a way to remove troublesome immune cells causing skin autoimmune diseases without harming the protective cells that fight infection and cancer. Professor Laura Mackay and her team at the University of Melbourne identified specific mechanisms controlling different immune cells. By targeting these mechanisms precisely, they were able to eliminate the problematic cells and reshape the skin’s immune system.

Our skin has special immune cells, known as tissue-resident T cells (TRM cells), that protect against infections cancer, and aid in healing. These cells remain in the skin to combat infections and cancer cells. However, if not properly regulated, some TRM cells can contribute to autoimmune diseases like psoriasis and vitiligo.

Dr. Simone Park from the University of Melbourne led a study that is the first to explain the specific factors controlling different types of skin TRM cells in animal models. This discovery provides precise targets for potential treatment strategies.

Dr Park said, “Specialised immune cells in our skin are diverse: many are critical to prevent infection and cancer, but others play a big role in mediating autoimmunity. We discovered key differences in how distinct types of skin T cells are regulated, allowing us to precisely edit the skin’s immune landscape in a targeted way.”

Dr. Susan Christo from the University of Melbourne’s Doherty Institute, a co-first author of the study, explained how these findings could improve the treatment of skin diseases.

“Many autoimmune therapies focus on treating symptoms rather than addressing the root cause. Traditional treatments for skin disorders often affect all immune cells without discrimination, potentially harming our protective T cells,” said Dr. Christo.

“Previously, we didn’t know how to distinguish between ‘bad’ T cells causing disease and the ‘good’ protective ones. This research uncovered new molecules that enable us to eliminate disease-causing T cells in the skin selectively.”

In a groundbreaking study published in Science, researchers used new knowledge to remove ‘problematic’ cells causing autoimmune disorders while keeping the essential ‘good’ cells for protective immunity. Professor Laura Mackay, the senior author from the University of Melbourne, highlighted that these findings could lead to more precise and enduring therapies for skin diseases.

Professor Mackay said, “Skin conditions like psoriasis and vitiligo are difficult to treat long-term. The T cells driving disease are hard to remove, so patients often need life-long treatment. Our approach can potentially revolutionize how we treat these skin disorders, significantly improving outcomes for people with challenging skin conditions.”

The study successfully removed specific skin T cells in animals and needs more research to confirm its effectiveness in humans. Dr. Park is optimistic that the findings will encourage the creation of new treatments for skin diseases. She believes these discoveries could lead to drugs that effectively prevent autoimmune skin disorders without compromising immune protection.

This study brings new hope for people dealing with autoimmune skin disorders. It explores ways to treat conditions that affect the skin. The study focuses on a special kind of treatment called targeted immunotherapy. This approach aims to help those with skin issues by preserving important cells that protect the skin. It’s a significant step forward in finding better and personalized treatments for autoimmune skin disorders.

