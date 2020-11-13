SUBSCRIBE

New family of quasiparticles discovered in graphene-based materials

Brown-Zak fermions!

By Amit Malewar
Science
Manchester group discovers new family of quasiparticles in graphene-based materials
Graphene/National Graphene Institute/Manchester group discovers new family of quasiparticles in graphene-based materials

Aligning the atomic lattice of a graphene layer to that of an insulating boron nitride sheet drastically changes the graphene sheet’s properties. By doing this, scientists at The University of Manchester have discovered and characterized a new family of quasiparticles. They name this new family as ‘Brown-Zak fermions’ in graphene-based superlattices.

In reality, the study follows years of successive advances in graphene-boron nitride superlattices. Those advances allowed scientists to observe a fractal pattern known as the Hofstadter’s butterfly. Scientists found another highly surprising behavior of particles in such structures under the applied magnetic field.

Julien Barrier and Dr. Piranavan Kumaravadivel, who carried out the experimental work, explained, “It is well known that electrons move in straight trajectories in zero magnetic fields and if you apply a magnetic field they start to bend and move in circles.”

“In a graphene layer which has been aligned with the boron nitride, electrons also start to bend – but if you set the magnetic field at specific values, the electrons move in straight line trajectories again, as if there is no magnetic field anymore!”

“Such behavior is radically different from textbook physics.”

Dr. Alexey Berdyugin said, “We attribute this fascinating behavior to the formation of novel quasiparticles at the high magnetic field. Those quasiparticles have their unique properties and exceptionally high mobility despite the extremely high magnetic field.”

Until now, collective electrons’ behavior in graphene superlattices was thought in terms of the Dirac fermion, a quasiparticle that has extraordinary properties looking like photons (particles with no mass) that replicate at high magnetic fields. Nonetheless, this didn’t represent some experimental features, similar to the states’ additional degeneracy, nor did it match the finite mass of the quasiparticle in this state.

The authors propose ‘Brown-Zak fermions’ to be the family of quasiparticles existing in superlattices under a high magnetic field. This is characterized by a new quantum number that can directly be measured. Interestingly, working at lower temperatures allowed them to lift the degeneracy with exchange interactions at ultra-low temperatures.

Scientists noted, “Under the presence of a magnetic field, electrons in graphene start rotating with quantized orbits. We managed to restore tens of micrometers straight trajectory under high magnetic fields up to 16T (500,000 times earth’s magnetic field) for Brown-Zak fermions. Under specific conditions, the ballistic quasiparticles feel no effective magnetic field.”

Dr. Kumaravadivel said, “For this study, we prepared graphene devices that are extra-large with a very high level of purity. This allowed us to achieve mobilities of several millions of cm²/Vs, which means particles would travel straight across the entire device without scattering. Importantly, this was not only the case for classical Dirac fermions in graphene but also realized for the Brown-Zak fermions reported in work.”

These Brown-Zak fermions define new metallic states that are generic to any superlattice system, not just graphene, and offers a playground for new condensed matter physics problems in other 2D material based superlattices.

Julien Barrier added, “The findings are important, of course, for fundamental studies in electron transport, but we believe that understanding quasiparticles in novel superlattice devices under high magnetic fields can lead to the development of new electronic devices.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Barrier, J., Kumaravadivel, P., Krishna Kumar, R. et al. Long-range ballistic transport of Brown-Zak fermions in graphene superlattices. Nat Commun 11, 5756 (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-19604-0

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Scientists discovered high-pressure mineral in lunar meteorite

Amit Malewar -
It was discovered within the lunar meteorite Oued Awlitis 001 found in 2014 in the Western Sahara.
Read more
Science

A rare form of magnetism can arise in Graphene

Amit Malewar -
Stacking and twisting Graphene unlocks a rare form of magnetism.
Read more
Technology

An energy-harvesting circuit based on graphene

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Circuit that generates clean, limitless power from graphene.
Read more
Invention

An electrode to improve the stability of the Perovskite Solar Cell

Ashwini Sakharkar -
UNIST scientists have come up with a new electrode that could potentially improve the stability of the Perovskite Solar Cell. Scientists have...
Read more
Science

Astrophysicists accurately confirmed cornerstone of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

Amit Malewar -
Einstein's theory of gravity—the general theory of relativity—is based on the universality of free fall, which specifies that all objects accelerate identically...
Read more
Environment

Highest levels of microplastic ever recorded on the seafloor

Pranjal Mehar -
More than 10 million tons of plastic waste enters the oceans every year. Floating plastic waste at sea has attracted the public's...
Read more

TRENDING

Circadian rhythms drive beta cell regeneration

Science Amit Malewar -
Scientists identified the essential role of circadian clocks in the regeneration of insulin-producing cells.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

Warm, moist rivers of air help create massive holes in Antarctic sea ice

Environment Pranjal Mehar -
Warm, moist rivers of air may have continent-wide effects and influence climate change.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist