SUBSCRIBE

Cysteine synthesis was a key step in the origin of life

Scientists have resolved a long-standing problem for the origin of life.

By Amit Malewar
Science
Cysteine synthesis was a key step in the origin of life
Image: Public Domain

All proteins are built from similar 20 amino acids. One of these, cysteine, were assumed not to have been present during the origin of life. Notwithstanding its fundamental significance to all life today, it was unclear how cysteine may have framed early Earth.

A new study by the University College London has suggested that the amino acid cysteine formation delivered vital catalysts, which enabled the earliest protein molecules to form in water.

For the study, scientists recreated cysteine using very simple chemistry and chemicals—hydrogen cyanide and hydrogen sulfide—that were likely to be abundant on the early Earth. They observed how, once formed, cysteine catalyzes the fusion of peptides in water—a fundamental step towards protein enzymes.

They found that the cysteine residues catalyze peptide synthesis in water by joining together short peptide fragments.

Senior author Professor Matthew Powner (UCL Chemistry) said: “Our results show how cysteine may have formed on the early Earth and how it could have played a critical role in the evolution of protein synthesis.”

“Once formed, cysteine catalysts behave as ‘proto-enzymes’ to produce peptides in water. This robust chemistry could have generated peptides long enough to fold into enzyme-like structures, which would be the precursors to the protein enzymes that are fundamental to all living organisms.”

Co-lead author and Research Fellow Dr. Saidul Islam (UCL Chemistry) said: “We have shown that nitriles possess the in-built energy required to form peptide bonds in water. This is the simplest way of making peptides that work with all of the 20 amino acids, making it all the more incredible.”

“It is precisely the sort of simple, yet special, chemistry that was essential to kick-start life several billion years ago. Our study provides further evidence that the molecules of life descended from nitrile chemistry on the early Earth.”

Co-lead author Dr. Callum Foden, who completed the work while a Ph.D. student at UCL, said: “The peptide synthesis we discovered is simple, highly selective and uses molecules that were available on the early Earth.”

“A single cysteine residue is enough to produce robust catalytic activity. Remarkably, such small molecules can carry out such an important (bio)chemical reaction, selectively in water, at neutral pH, and in such high yields.”

Discussing further implications of their study, Professor Powner said: “We have resolved a long-standing problem for the origin of life by providing a simple solution to catalytic peptide synthesis in water. Notably, the catalysts are built only from biology’s amino acids. Understanding how cysteine could have controlled the formation of Earth’s earliest peptides has made the long path from chemistry to a living organism seem a little shorter and a little less daunting.”

“Our study suggests cysteine was first introduced into life’s peptides by modification of serine (another of life’s amino acids). This now raises important questions about the early evolution and coding of peptide synthesis. Cysteine is widely assumed not to have been present in life’s first genetic code, which fits neatly with our observations. Our results indicate that encoded serine could furnish cysteine peptides, leading to a key role for cysteine in evolution even before it was assigned to live’s genetic code.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Callum S. Foden et al. Prebiotic synthesis of cysteine peptides that catalyze peptide ligation in neutral water. DOI: 10.1126/science.abd5680

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Health

People with low fitness are nearly twice as likely to experience depression

Pranjal Mehar -
There is a 60% greater chance of anxiety.
Read more
Health

Numerous animals may be vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2

Pranjal Mehar -
26 animals regularly in contact with people may be susceptible to infection.
Read more
Health

Neurological complications of COVID-19 can include delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke

Pranjal Mehar -
Preliminary clinical data indicate that COVID-19 infection is associated with neurological and neuropsychiatric illness. Now a new study by the UCL and...
Read more
Technology

New quantum detector to mid-frequency gravitational waves

Amit Malewar -
A new study by the UCL, University of Groningen, and the University of Warwick offers details on how state-of-the-art quantum technologies and...
Read more
Lifestyle

Low-income workers face a higher risk of income loss during the Covid-19 lockdown

Pranjal Mehar -
A collaborative study by the UCL, Bank of Thailand, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, and GRIPS, Tokyo, suggests that Low-income workers disproportionally...
Read more
Health

New quantum technology to diagnose and treat heart condition

Pranjal Mehar -
Atrial fibrillation (also called AFib or AF) is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart...
Read more

TRENDING

Circadian rhythms drive beta cell regeneration

Science Amit Malewar -
Scientists identified the essential role of circadian clocks in the regeneration of insulin-producing cells.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

Warm, moist rivers of air help create massive holes in Antarctic sea ice

Environment Pranjal Mehar -
Warm, moist rivers of air may have continent-wide effects and influence climate change.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist