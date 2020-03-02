SUBSCRIBE

A new contribution to the ongoing search into the possibility of life on Titan

Life on Titan cannot rely on cell membranes.

By Amit Malewar
Science
A new contribution to the ongoing search into the possibility of life on Titan
Using advanced quantum mechanical calculations, the researchers compared the energy of the proposed azotosome membrane embedded in methane with that of the molecular crystal form of acrylonitrile - its molecular ice. They discovered that each building block added to the azotosome increased its energy significantly, making its formation progressively less likely thermodynamically. They conclude therefore that while azotosomes could survive on Titan, they would not self-assemble under such conditions. Instead, acrylonitrile would crystallise into its molecular ice. CREDIT NASA/Yen Strandqvist/Chalmers

Scientists from the Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, used quantum mechanical calculations and have shown that azotosomes, could not form under the conditions there.

Saturn’s moon Titan features rich atmospheric chemistry and dynamic surface morphology that is driven by seasonal rainfall and cycling of predominately methane and ethane.

The liquids on Titan are not water, yet seas of methane and ethane, and the surface temperature is near – 180C. Lipid membranes, of the sort common to life on Earth, couldn’t work under such conditions.

This has driven specialists searching for indications of life on Titan to think about elective types of cell membranes that could endure these limits. One such elective structure, recommended by a group from Cornell University, is called an ‘azotosome.’

The possibility of azotosomes has picked up traction in the field of astrobiology, and it has been demonstrated computationally that such structures would endure the conditions on Titan. The azotosome was proposed to be formed from the organic compound acrylonitrile – which was later affirmed to exist on Titan.

Utilizing advanced quantum mechanical computations, the scientists compared the energy of the proposed azotosome membrane inserted in methane with that of the molecular crystal form of acrylonitrile – it’s molecular ice. They found that each building block added to the azotosome expanded its vitality altogether, making its formation progressively less likely thermodynamically. They finish up subsequently that while azotosomes could survive on Titan, they would not self-assemble under such conditions. Instead, acrylonitrile would take shape into its molecular ice.

Martin Rahm, Assistant Professor at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at the Chalmers University of Technology, said, “Titan is a fascinating place to test our understanding of the limits of prebiotic chemistry – the chemistry that precedes life. What chemical, or possibly biological structures might form, given enough time under such different conditions? The suggestion of azotosomes was an exciting proposal for an alternative to cell membranes as we understand them.”

“But our new research paper shows that, unfortunately, although the structure could indeed tolerate the extremes of Titan, it would not form in the first place.”

“With this work, we hope to contribute to the ongoing discussion on the limits of chemistry and biology in environmental extremes. Though we have shown that acrylonitrile is not a viable building block for workable cell membranes on Titan, we now have a better understanding of the environmental limits for cell membranes. Titan is a highly stimulating and unique environment with many unanswered questions and possibilities left to explore.”

Their work is also a significant step forward in demonstrating the potential of computational astrobiology, which offers the chance to evaluate, before experiments or sampling, whether or not a particular structure or process might be a biosignature, a marker for potential biology.

Their research is published in the journal Science Advances.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSHow the brain separates speech from the song?
UP NEXTNew drug could potentially reduce deadly brain damage after stroke

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Scientists measured the popping sound of a bursting soap bubble

Amit Malewar -
As scientists try to comprehend the procedures that are involved in significant events, for example, volcanoes erupting, they frequently go to smaller...
Read more
Science

Egg stem cells do not exist, study

Pranjal Mehar -
The human ovary orchestrates sex hormone production and undergoes monthly structural changes to release mature oocytes. The outer lining of the ovary...
Read more
Science

75 million-year-old dinosaur skeletons found with fossil chromosomes

Amit Malewar -
Scientists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), and Mary Schweitzer, of North...
Read more
Science

A novel protein repairing enzyme PIMT to develop climate-resilient crops

Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat -
In order to tackle the threatening climate change, scientists at the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), New Delhi has discovered...
Read more
Science

How the brain separates speech from the song?

Amit Malewar -
Speech and music are human universals, and people around the world often blend them into vocal songs. This entwinement of the speech...
Read more
Science

Scientists measured a property of the neutron more precisely than ever before

Amit Malewar -
In a recent study, scientists at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI measured a property of the neutron more precisely than ever before....
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist