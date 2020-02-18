SUBSCRIBE

Most detailed maps of breast cancer ever achieved

This reveals how genetic changes shape the physical tumor landscape.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Molecular map of a breast tumour Credit: H. Raza Ali
Molecular map of a breast tumour Credit: H. Raza Ali

Breast cancer is a disease in which certain cells in the breast become abnormal and multiply uncontrollably to form a tumor.

Recently, scientists from the University of Cambridge have created one of the most detailed maps of breast cancer ever. They created maps of breast tumor samples, with a resolution smaller than a single cell.

The maps reveal the way the cancer landscapes, consisting of cancer cells, immune cells, and connective tissue, varies between and within tumors, depending on their genetic makeup.

According to scientists, the map could help doctors with enough information about each patient’s tumor upon diagnosis. It is also expected to be used to analyze tumors during treatment. This will allow doctors to see in unprecedented detail how tumors are responding to drugs or radiotherapy.

Dr. Raza Ali, a lead author of the study and junior group leader at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, said: “At the moment, doctors only look for a few key markers to understand what type of breast cancer someone has. But as we enter an era of personalized medicine, the more information we have about a patient’s tumor, the more targeted and effective, we can make their treatment.”

To create this map, scientists started studying and collecting 483 different tumor samples. To investigate these relationships, scientists used imaging mass cytometry to quantify the expression of 37 proteins with subcellular spatial resolution.

By combining the information with vast amounts of genetic data from each patient’s sample, scientists were able to enhance the image resolution.

These tumor ‘blueprints’ expose the distribution of different types of cells, their characteristics, and the interactions between them.

By matching these pictures of tumors to clinical information from each patient, the team also found that the technique could be used to predict how someone’s cancer might progress and respond to different treatments.

Professor Carlos Caldas, a co-author of the study from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, said: “We’ve shown that the effects of mutations in cancer are far more wide-ranging than first thought. They affect how cancer cells interact with their neighbors and other types of cells, influencing the entire structure of the tumor.”

Dr. David Scott, director of Grand Challenge at Cancer Research UK, said: “This team is making incredible advances, helping us to peer into a future when breast cancer treatments are truly personalized. There’s still a long way to go before this technology reaches patients, but with further research and clinical trials, we hope to unlock its powerful potential.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Cancer.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSInexpensive smart diaper alerts parents when it’s time to change it
UP NEXTDinosaurs were warm-blooded, suggests the study

EXPLORE MORE

Health

New polymer patch could help repair a broken heart

Pranjal Mehar -
A prototype polymer patch that does the same job as crucial aspects of heart tissue.
Read more
Health

Study reveals common symptoms of Coronavirus

Pranjal Mehar -
These are the early symptoms of the new Coronavirus...
Read more
Health

Wirelessly-controlled Bandage helps heal chronic wounds more effectively

Ashwini Sakharkar -
This 'smart' bandage can deliver fresh medication to the wound without being removed.
Read more
Health

Sport can protect us from developing serious mental health disorders

Pranjal Mehar -
Depression linked to low sports activity.
Read more
Health

AI can predict whether an antidepressant is likely to help

Pranjal Mehar -
NIH-funded research used a machine-learning algorithm to predict individual treatment responses.
Read more
Health

Excessive smartphone, social media use may be linked to mental distress

Pranjal Mehar -
The study highlight factors that should be among the factors considered by clinicians and researchers who work in the field of youth mental health.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist