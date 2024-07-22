Many Aussie welders face high cancer risk from fumes

New research from Curtin University reveals that over 46,000 Australian welders are exposed to high levels of dangerous fumes at work, with inadequate protection.

This first-of-its-kind study, published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, was conducted by Curtin School of Population Health and the University of Sydney. The team surveyed 634 welding workers and employers about their tasks, work environment, and safety measures.

The survey found that about 90% of welders are exposed to welding fumes, which are known to be carcinogenic. Of those exposed, 76% had high-level exposure, with other harmful metals like hexavalent chromium and nickel also present.

Dr. Renee Carey, who previously studied the dangers of engineered stone, noted that this research suggests many Australian welders are at risk for serious health issues.

Dr. Carey noted that while about 60,000 people are employed as welders, many more handle welding tasks as part of their jobs. Exposure to welding fumes is linked to health issues like cancer, respiratory problems, and more.

Professor Tim Driscoll added that welding conditions make the risk worse. Two-thirds of welders work in tight spaces, and nearly half work in confined areas. Almost 90% also lean over the welding area, inhaling fumes directly.

Professor Driscoll noted that only 19% of participants had mechanical ventilation, such as welding booths or exhaust hoods. He added that nearly two-thirds of workers in non-ventilated areas do not use air-supplied welding helmets.

Terry Slevin from the Public Health Association of Australia stressed that this study shows serious health risks and calls for improved protective equipment and mandatory safety measures for welders. The study also examined welding fume exposure levels and control measures, with more details in an upcoming report.

The study concludes that most Australian welders are exposed to high levels of dangerous fumes, increasing their cancer risk. Many workplaces lack proper ventilation and protective equipment, putting welders at serious health risk. To reduce these risks, improved safety measures and mandatory protective gear use are needed.

